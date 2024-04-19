Motorsport

MotoGP/F1 double header possible not probable, says COTA boss

19 April 2024 - 08:16 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Austin is MotoGP's only US round but the race draws a much smaller crowd than the Formula One grand prix there.
Austin is MotoGP's only US round but the race draws a much smaller crowd than the Formula One grand prix there.
Image: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

US Grand Prix promoter Bobby Epstein hopes his Austin circuit will be a major beneficiary of Liberty Media's takeover of MotoGP raising the sport's profile in the Americas.

However, the Texan played down a suggestion MotoGP and Liberty-owned Formula One might eventually hold races on the same weekend at his Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

Austin is MotoGP's only US round but the race draws a much smaller crowd than the Formula One grand prix there.

US-based Liberty announced on April 1 a takeover of MotoGP's parent company Dorna. Formula One has three grands prix in the US.

"We're excited by it, probably more than anybody," Epstein told reporters on Thursday.

"I think MotoGP has come to the US and not had a whole lot of attention paid to it. Once they leave that's sort of the end of it, that's all you hear for about another 51 weeks.

"It's waiting for more people to discover it. I hope we're one of the biggest beneficiaries of that purchase."

Epstein said Liberty did not need to change the sport, only bring more visibility and shed more light on the series through broadcast agreements and social media.

"There's enough fans for one race. Even that's not a sellout. There's not enough fans for more than one race."

Asked whether MotoGP and Formula One might one day share a weekend at the circuit, Epstein saw complications.

"They do bring different sponsors and different activations and manufacturers. We would be bulging at the seams from that standpoint," he said.

"Also you'd have to do a lot of changeover of track signage. It's possible, I don't know that it's probable."

On the Formula One front, Epstein announced COTA was offering fans the chance to make a profit by selling back their general admission early bird tickets for $350 (about R6,734) in an unusual promotional ploy.

More than 10,000 tickets have been sold y for $299 (about R5,752) each and Epstein was confident they would be worth far more once the concert line-up was announced later this month and that most would hold on to them.

Headline acts in the past have included Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Pink and Billy Joel.

Marko says Red Bull can't match Sainz's Audi offer

Red Bull are talking to Ferrari's Carlos Sainz about a drive for 2025 but Audi have offered him far more, the energy drink brand's motorsport ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

Aston Martin feared Alonso might have quit F1 over calendar, says Krack

Aston Martin were concerned the intensity of Formula One's 24-race calendar might lead Fernando Alonso to call it a day instead of signing a contract ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

Why F1 faces a fresh challenge on its return to China

Formula One returns to China for the first time since 2019 with even world champion Max Verstappen facing a new challenge at a circuit that provided ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Norris takes China sprint race pole from Hamilton Motorsport
  2. Tata plans JLR EV imports to India under new policy: sources news
  3. Horner says Red Bull is in no rush to announce 2025 driver lineup Motorsport
  4. MotoGP/F1 double header possible not probable, says COTA boss Motorsport
  5. Shesha e-hailing service wants to revolutionise how South Africans ride news

Latest Videos

Former Bafana midfielder Morgan ‘MG’ Gould on muti in football & state of ...
'Almost every refugee appeals their decision, causing backlogs': Minister of ...