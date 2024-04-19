MotoGP/F1 double header possible not probable, says COTA boss

US Grand Prix promoter Bobby Epstein hopes his Austin circuit will be a major beneficiary of Liberty Media's takeover of MotoGP raising the sport's profile in the Americas.
However, the Texan played down a suggestion MotoGP and Liberty-owned Formula One might eventually hold races on the same weekend at his Circuit of the Americas (COTA).
Austin is MotoGP's only US round but the race draws a much smaller crowd than the Formula One grand prix there.
US-based Liberty announced on April 1 a takeover of MotoGP's parent company Dorna. Formula One has three grands prix in the US.
"We're excited by it, probably more than anybody," Epstein told reporters on Thursday.
"I think MotoGP has come to the US and not had a whole lot of attention paid to it. Once they leave that's sort of the end of it, that's all you hear for about another 51 weeks.
"It's waiting for more people to discover it. I hope we're one of the biggest beneficiaries of that purchase."
Epstein said Liberty did not need to change the sport, only bring more visibility and shed more light on the series through broadcast agreements and social media.
"There's enough fans for one race. Even that's not a sellout. There's not enough fans for more than one race."
Asked whether MotoGP and Formula One might one day share a weekend at the circuit, Epstein saw complications.
"They do bring different sponsors and different activations and manufacturers. We would be bulging at the seams from that standpoint," he said.
"Also you'd have to do a lot of changeover of track signage. It's possible, I don't know that it's probable."
On the Formula One front, Epstein announced COTA was offering fans the chance to make a profit by selling back their general admission early bird tickets for $350 (about R6,734) in an unusual promotional ploy.
More than 10,000 tickets have been sold y for $299 (about R5,752) each and Epstein was confident they would be worth far more once the concert line-up was announced later this month and that most would hold on to them.
Headline acts in the past have included Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Pink and Billy Joel.
MotoGP/F1 double header possible not probable, says COTA boss
Image: Chris Graythen/Getty Images
