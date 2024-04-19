Motorsport

Norris takes China sprint race pole from Hamilton

19 April 2024 - 10:56 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
McLaren's Lando Norris seized pole position for the Chinese Grand Prix sprint race on Friday after a wet and chaotic qualifying at the Shanghai International Circuit.
McLaren's Lando Norris seized pole position for the Chinese Grand Prix sprint race on Friday after a wet and chaotic qualifying at the Shanghai International Circuit.
Image: Lars Baron/Getty Images

McLaren's Lando Norris seized pole position for the Chinese Grand Prix sprint race on Friday after a wet and chaotic qualifying at the Shanghai International Circuit.

Mercedes' seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton made it an all-British front row, with Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso lining up third.

Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen will start only fourth after twice going off in the final top 10 shootout, with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz fifth and Red Bull's Sergio Perez sixth.

Hamilton appeared to have secured the pole for Saturday's points scoring 100km race but Norris went to the top of the time sheets in the final seconds with a time of one minute, 57.940 seconds.

The younger Briton then had the lap deleted, putting Hamilton back on provisional pole with a lap of 1:59.201 before it was reinstated moments later.

"It was (wild)," Norris said of the slippery conditions.

"It was good fun, it gets your heart going. A nice surprise and a good position for tomorrow."

Lance Stroll fastest in Chinese Grand Prix practice

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll lapped fastest in Friday's sole free practice session for the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix followed by McLaren's Oscar ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

MotoGP/F1 double header possible not probable, says COTA boss

US Grand Prix promoter Bobby Epstein hopes his Austin circuit will be a major beneficiary of Liberty Media's takeover of MotoGP raising the sport's ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Marko says Red Bull can't match Sainz's Audi offer

Red Bull are talking to Ferrari's Carlos Sainz about a drive for 2025 but Audi have offered him far more, the energy drink brand's motorsport ...
Motoring
20 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Norris takes China sprint race pole from Hamilton Motorsport
  2. Tata plans JLR EV imports to India under new policy: sources news
  3. Horner says Red Bull is in no rush to announce 2025 driver lineup Motorsport
  4. MotoGP/F1 double header possible not probable, says COTA boss Motorsport
  5. Shesha e-hailing service wants to revolutionise how South Africans ride news

Latest Videos

Former Bafana midfielder Morgan ‘MG’ Gould on muti in football & state of ...
'Almost every refugee appeals their decision, causing backlogs': Minister of ...