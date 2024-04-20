Motorsport

Aston Martin protest against Chinese GP qualifying results

20 April 2024 - 13:03 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Stewards said in a statement that Aston had protested an alleged breach of article 39.6 of Formula One's sporting regulations.
Stewards said in a statement that Aston had protested an alleged breach of article 39.6 of Formula One's sporting regulations.
Image: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Aston Martin protested against the results of Chinese Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday after Ferrari's Carlos Sainz crashed and brought out red flags but was allowed to continue when the session restarted.

Stewards said in a statement that Aston, who had Fernando Alonso qualify third for Sunday's race but team mate Lance Stroll 11th, had protested against an alleged breach of article 39.6 of Formula One's sporting regulations.

The article states that “any driver whose car stops on the track during the qualifying session or the sprint qualifying session shoot-out will not be permitted to take any further part in that session.”

Ferrari representatives were also summoned to the stewards in relation to the protest.

Sainz crashed after running wide at the final corner in the second phase of qualifying, with timing screens recording his car as stopped.

The Spaniard kept the engine running and nursed the Ferrari back to the pits, where the team changed the tyres and front wing and sent him back out when qualifying restarted.

He was third fastest in that phase and ultimately qualified seventh, with team mate Charles Leclerc sixth.

Stroll would have made the final top 10 shoot-out had Sainz not continued.

READ MORE

Verstappen takes Red Bull's 100th F1 pole in China

Triple world champion Max Verstappen won Formula One's first sprint of the season and then secured Red Bull's landmark 100th pole position after ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

Horner says Red Bull is in no rush to announce 2025 driver lineup

Red Bull is not in a rush to announce its driver line-up for 2025, team boss Christian Horner said on Friday ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix after ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Marko says Red Bull can't match Sainz's Audi offer

Red Bull are talking to Ferrari's Carlos Sainz about a drive for 2025 but Audi have offered him far more, the energy drink brand's motorsport ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Verstappen takes Red Bull's 100th F1 pole in China Motorsport
  2. Verstappen wins first sprint race of the F1 season Motorsport
  3. Horner says Red Bull is in no rush to announce 2025 driver lineup Motorsport

Most read

  1. Aston Martin protest against Chinese GP qualifying results Motorsport
  2. Full range of LDV vehicles is headed for South Africa New Models
  3. Verstappen takes Red Bull's 100th F1 pole in China Motorsport
  4. 10 seven-seater 4x4 SUVs you can buy for under R1m Motoring
  5. Verstappen wins first sprint race of the F1 season Motorsport

Latest Videos

Former Bafana midfielder Morgan ‘MG’ Gould on muti in football & state of ...
'Almost every refugee appeals their decision, causing backlogs': Minister of ...