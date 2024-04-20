Aston Martin protested against the results of Chinese Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday after Ferrari's Carlos Sainz crashed and brought out red flags but was allowed to continue when the session restarted.
Stewards said in a statement that Aston, who had Fernando Alonso qualify third for Sunday's race but team mate Lance Stroll 11th, had protested against an alleged breach of article 39.6 of Formula One's sporting regulations.
The article states that “any driver whose car stops on the track during the qualifying session or the sprint qualifying session shoot-out will not be permitted to take any further part in that session.”
Ferrari representatives were also summoned to the stewards in relation to the protest.
Sainz crashed after running wide at the final corner in the second phase of qualifying, with timing screens recording his car as stopped.
The Spaniard kept the engine running and nursed the Ferrari back to the pits, where the team changed the tyres and front wing and sent him back out when qualifying restarted.
He was third fastest in that phase and ultimately qualified seventh, with team mate Charles Leclerc sixth.
Stroll would have made the final top 10 shoot-out had Sainz not continued.
Aston Martin protest against Chinese GP qualifying results
Image: Lars Baron/Getty Images
Aston Martin protested against the results of Chinese Grand Prix qualifying on Saturday after Ferrari's Carlos Sainz crashed and brought out red flags but was allowed to continue when the session restarted.
Stewards said in a statement that Aston, who had Fernando Alonso qualify third for Sunday's race but team mate Lance Stroll 11th, had protested against an alleged breach of article 39.6 of Formula One's sporting regulations.
The article states that “any driver whose car stops on the track during the qualifying session or the sprint qualifying session shoot-out will not be permitted to take any further part in that session.”
Ferrari representatives were also summoned to the stewards in relation to the protest.
Sainz crashed after running wide at the final corner in the second phase of qualifying, with timing screens recording his car as stopped.
The Spaniard kept the engine running and nursed the Ferrari back to the pits, where the team changed the tyres and front wing and sent him back out when qualifying restarted.
He was third fastest in that phase and ultimately qualified seventh, with team mate Charles Leclerc sixth.
Stroll would have made the final top 10 shoot-out had Sainz not continued.
READ MORE
Verstappen takes Red Bull's 100th F1 pole in China
Horner says Red Bull is in no rush to announce 2025 driver lineup
Marko says Red Bull can't match Sainz's Audi offer
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos