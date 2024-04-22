Formula One stewards fined Renault-owned Alpine €10,000 (R203,514) on Sunday after a bungled Chinese Grand Prix pit stop left a mechanic on the ground.
Pierre Gasly was given the green light to exit the pit box before the right rear tyre had been properly fitted when a team member incorrectly clicked a button to release the car.
The French driver was stopped before leaving the pit box, with a mechanic falling backwards in the chaos but able to continue for the remainder of the race.
Stewards said Gasly had not been at fault and the team was wholly responsible.
Alpine have yet to score a point in five races and are last but one in the constructors' championship. Gasly finished 13th on Sunday and teammate Esteban Ocon, with an upgraded car, 11th.
"Thankfully nobody was hurt, and we will investigate the reasons to avoid such incidents in future," said team boss Bruno Famin.
Alpine fined €10,000 after China Grand Prix pit stop blunder
Image: John Ricky/Anadolu via Getty Images
Formula One stewards fined Renault-owned Alpine €10,000 (R203,514) on Sunday after a bungled Chinese Grand Prix pit stop left a mechanic on the ground.
Pierre Gasly was given the green light to exit the pit box before the right rear tyre had been properly fitted when a team member incorrectly clicked a button to release the car.
The French driver was stopped before leaving the pit box, with a mechanic falling backwards in the chaos but able to continue for the remainder of the race.
Stewards said Gasly had not been at fault and the team was wholly responsible.
Alpine have yet to score a point in five races and are last but one in the constructors' championship. Gasly finished 13th on Sunday and teammate Esteban Ocon, with an upgraded car, 11th.
"Thankfully nobody was hurt, and we will investigate the reasons to avoid such incidents in future," said team boss Bruno Famin.
READ MORE:
Ricciardo blasts Stroll after Chinese Grand Prix collision
Red Bull's Verstappen charges to victory in China
F1 stewards dismiss Aston Martin protest
Horner says Red Bull is in no rush to announce 2025 driver lineup
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos