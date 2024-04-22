Motorsport

Alpine fined €10,000 after China Grand Prix pit stop blunder

22 April 2024 - 08:10 By Reuters
Pierre Gasly finished 13th on Sunday and teammate Esteban Ocon, with an upgraded car, finished 11th.
Image: John Ricky/Anadolu via Getty Images

Formula One stewards fined Renault-owned Alpine €10,000 (R203,514) on Sunday after a bungled Chinese Grand Prix pit stop left a mechanic on the ground.

Pierre Gasly was given the green light to exit the pit box before the right rear tyre had been properly fitted when a team member incorrectly clicked a button to release the car.

The French driver was stopped before leaving the pit box, with a mechanic falling backwards in the chaos but able to continue for the remainder of the race.

Stewards said Gasly had not been at fault and the team was wholly responsible.

Alpine have yet to score a point in five races and are last but one in the constructors' championship.

"Thankfully nobody was hurt, and we will investigate the reasons to avoid such incidents in future," said team boss Bruno Famin.

