Motorsport

New Formula E Gen3 Evo 'faster than a Formula One car'

26 April 2024 - 09:16 By Reuters
The new car will also be Formula E's first with four-wheel drive, active for qualifying and race starts, and boasts stronger and more robust bodywork.
Image: Formula E

The electric Formula E championship presented a new Gen3 Evo car for 2025 on Thursday with a boast it would out-accelerate a Formula One car from 0-100km/h.

Formula E said before the weekend's Monaco ePrix the net zero car would be capable of hitting 100km/h in 1.86 seconds, 30% faster than an F1 car, and reach a top speed of 320km/h when introduced in season 11.

It will also be the most efficient formula car with an electric motor providing more than 90% efficiency compared with the 40% typical of internal combustion engines.

“The GEN3 Evo heralds a ground-breaking chapter in the evolution of Formula E, embodying our dedication to innovation and high performance achieved sustainably,” series CEO Jeff Dodds said.

President of the governing FIA Mohammed Ben Sulayem said the car represented another significant leap forward in electric racing technology.

The car will also be Formula E's first with four-wheel drive active for qualifying and race starts and boasts stronger and more robust bodywork.

