Motorsport

Thirty years on, fans pay tribute to Senna at Imola

01 May 2024 - 16:54 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
People visit the monument dedicated to Ayrton Senna during an event to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Ayrton Senna's death at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 1 2024 in Imola, Italy. Brazilian F1 racing driver Senna, and Austrian Roland Ratzenberger both lost their lives on the same weekend in crashes at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.
People visit the monument dedicated to Ayrton Senna during an event to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Ayrton Senna's death at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 1 2024 in Imola, Italy. Brazilian F1 racing driver Senna, and Austrian Roland Ratzenberger both lost their lives on the same weekend in crashes at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.
Image: Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Getty Images

Motor racing fans and politicians gathered at Italy's Imola circuit on Wednesday to pay tribute to triple world champion Ayrton Senna who was killed in a high-speed crash 30 years ago during the San Marino Grand Prix.

Fans carrying the Brazilian flag walked along the track before a minute's silence was held at 2:17 p.m. (1217 GMT) at the Tamburello corner to mark the time of the crash which cost the charismatic Brazilian his life aged just 34.

"Senna was a very important person for all Brazilians, a very humble person, very dedicated with great values who taught us great lessons" said Renata Ewbank, a Senna fan from Brazil.

"And we still miss him deeply today," she added.

The fans also remembered Austrian Roland Ratzenberger, who had been killed the day before Senna died after an accident in qualifying. The deadly weekend in 1994 triggered a major safety review, changing the sport for ever.

Tributes to Roland Ratzenberger hang from the catch fence during an event to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Ayrton Senna's death at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 1 2024 in Imola, Italy.
Tributes to Roland Ratzenberger hang from the catch fence during an event to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Ayrton Senna's death at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari on May 1 2024 in Imola, Italy.
Image: Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Getty Images

Bruno Senna, nephew of the champion and a former F1 driver, was among the crowd, along with Ratzenberger's parents.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, as well as his Brazilian and Austrian counterparts Mauro Vieira and Alexander Schallenberg also attended the ceremony at the circuit.

Floral tributes were laid at Tamburello after the minute's silence, with fans and security personnel breaking into applause. Scarves, flowers and candles were also placed on a statue of Senna at Imola.

Senna, driving for Williams, had started the race on pole, with Michael Schumacher alongside in a Benetton.

The safety car was swiftly deployed after Portugal's Pedro Lamy ploughed into JJ Lehto's stalled Benetton on the grid. Shortly after the restart, Senna's car speared into a concrete wall at Tamburello.

The Brazilian was flown to hospital while the race was restarted and won by Schumacher. At 6.40pm local time, nearly two and a half hours later, it was announced that Senna had died.

Adrian Newey to leave Red Bull in 2025

Formula One's most sought after designer Adrian Newey will leave Red Bull in the first quarter of 2025, after 19 years at the F1 team, Red Bull said ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

Aston Martin seek review of Alonso's China sprint penalty

Formula One stewards summoned Aston Martin and Ferrari to a hearing after the British-based team sought a 'right of review' on Tuesday of Fernando ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Wolff knocks back speculation about Verstappen talks

Mercedes Formula One team boss Toto Wolff has knocked back speculation about a meeting with Max Verstappen's management after this weekend's Miami ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Thirty years on, fans pay tribute to Senna at Imola Motorsport
  2. LONG-TERM UPDATE 3 | Six things I learnt about driving our Suzuki Jimny ... Reviews
  3. Adrian Newey to leave Red Bull in 2025 Motorsport
  4. Used cars in Q1 2024 were cheaper than last year Features
  5. Aston Martin teases new V12 Vanquish New Models

Latest Videos

‘Bring back Arthur Zwane to finish the season,’ says Chiefs legend Fani Madida: ...
Two Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash in training, killing all ...