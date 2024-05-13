Brad Keselowski triumphs at Darlington to break 110-race winless streak

"We caught a break. We've caught enough bad breaks in the past year or two. It's nice to catch a good one."
All Brad Keselowski needed on Sunday to snap his career-long losing streak was a good break.
The No 6 RFK Racing driver finally got one.
Keselowski took advantage of a tussle up front, grabbed the lead with nine laps to go and won the Nascar Cup Series' Goodyear 400 on Sunday at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina.
In a 33-lap dash after Kyle Larson's wreck, Tyler Reddick ran down leader Chris Buescher on the back stretch, but the two cars made contact in turn 3 with 10 laps left, knocking both cars out of the season's 13th race as it stayed green.
Third-place Keselowski assumed the point and went on to break his 110-race winless streak, which dated back to Talladega in 2021, by beating Ty Gibbs by 1.214 seconds in the six-caution race.
"When Tyler got underneath [Buescher], I knew I had another shot at it," Keselowski said after his 36th career win.
On Throwback Weekend at the famed 1.366-mile speedway, drivers sported paint schemes on their cars commemorating ones from decades ago.
Top qualifier Reddick, driving his No 45 Toyota decked out in a Tim Richmond paint scheme that he drove for two races in 1982, led from the outset and steadily pulled away from fellow front row starter Keselowski.
After a series of different pit stop strategies, Larson, last week's winner at Kansas, easily beat Gibbs by two seconds for the 90-lap stage 1 win with Keselowski well behind in third.
The 293-lap race's first major incident occurred on a restart on lap 129 when William Byron, Martin Truex Jnr and Ryan Blaney raced three-wide between turns 1 and 2.
On the low side, Byron's Chevrolet crowded the Toyota of middle-man Truex, who made contact and forced Blaney's Ford into the wall. Buescher got into the back of Truex, who hit Blaney's No 12 again as the third caution waved.
In the race's tightest early racing, Reddick and Keselowski made contact with 16 laps to go in the second segment before the polesitter squeezed by Keselowski and claimed his second stage win of 2024 and first ever at Darlington.
