Nascar to debut $1m in-season tournament in 2025

14 May 2024 - 08:26 By Reuters
Nascar is launching an in-season tournament with a $1m prize during the 2025 season.
Nascar is launching an in-season tournament with a $1m prize during the 2025 season.
Image: Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Nascar is launching an in-season tournament with a $1m (R18.4m) first-place prize during the 2025 season.

It announced the tournament on Monday. Nascar will slot 32 drivers in a single elimination bracket format, and over the course of five races drivers will advance in the bracket based on their head-to-head finish against their rival driver.

Results of the three races preceding the tournament will determine the drivers who qualify and how they're seeded. The three races will air on Amazon Prime Video, and TNT will have all five races in the tournament itself.

The races and tracks to be used for the tournament were not yet announced.

"With the launch of our new media rights partnerships in 2025, we were excited to partner with Prime Video and TNT Sports to collaborate on fan engagement concepts that drive story lines in our sport and innovation from a production perspective," said Nascar senior vice-president of media and productions Brian Herbst.

"Having head-to-head driver matchups for each one of TNT's Nascar Cup Series races will add a compelling fan engagement element across media platforms like TNT, Bleacher Report, House of Highlights and Nascar digital platforms."

