Motorsport

Sheldon van der Linde completes successful rookie test for Jaguar TCS Racing

15 May 2024 - 09:22 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sheldon van der Linde in the cockpit of the Jaguar I-Type 6.
Sheldon van der Linde in the cockpit of the Jaguar I-Type 6.
Image: Supplied

South African race car driver and 2022 DTM champion Sheldon van der Linde has completed another successful rookie test with Formula E's Jaguar TCS Racing.

Held on May 13 at Berlin's Tempelhof Circuit, the Oxfordshire-based racing outfit confirmed Van der Linde showed impressive pace in both test sessions.

“This was my fourth rookie test with the team; it’s always fun to be behind the wheel of the Jaguar I-Type 6,” said the 25-year-old race ace.

Van der Linde at the wheel of the Jaguar I-Type 6.
Van der Linde at the wheel of the Jaguar I-Type 6.
Image: Supplied

“In the morning I finished in P4 and in the afternoon I finished in P3, so a successful day.

“We were also able to test a few things for the team, which hopefully will help Mitch Evans and Nick Cassidy fight for the Formula E World Championship as they head into the final six races of the season.”

MORE:

SA’s Pepper adds spice to life at the wheel of a Lamborghini in Euro racing

Pepper rates his team’s chance to achieve a podium finish at the Nurburgring 24 hours
Sport
18 hours ago

Nascar to debut $1m in-season tournament in 2025

Nascar is launching an in-season tournament with a $1m (R18.4m) first-place prize during the 2025 season.
Motoring
1 day ago

Callum Ilott to race for McLaren at Indy 500

After driving the No 6 Arrow McClaren car in last month's open test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Callum Ilott will be behind the wheel at the ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. VW reaches €50m 'dieselgate' settlement with Italian owners news
  2. Nio launches Onvo brand to challenge Tesla's best-selling model New Models
  3. New Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio Super Sport models break cover New Models
  4. The inside story of Musk’s mass firings of Tesla Supercharger staff news
  5. South Africa is losing young, economically active people to road crashes: ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Doctors don't listen to the doomsayers! Stay in SA': Health minister on the NHI
'In 24 hours you must sleep with your doors open': Cele orders police to rid ...