South African race car driver and 2022 DTM champion Sheldon van der Linde has completed another successful rookie test with Formula E's Jaguar TCS Racing.
Held on May 13 at Berlin's Tempelhof Circuit, the Oxfordshire-based racing outfit confirmed Van der Linde showed impressive pace in both test sessions.
“This was my fourth rookie test with the team; it’s always fun to be behind the wheel of the Jaguar I-Type 6,” said the 25-year-old race ace.
Sheldon van der Linde completes successful rookie test for Jaguar TCS Racing
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
“In the morning I finished in P4 and in the afternoon I finished in P3, so a successful day.
“We were also able to test a few things for the team, which hopefully will help Mitch Evans and Nick Cassidy fight for the Formula E World Championship as they head into the final six races of the season.”
