Russell sees a positive in potential F1 driver ban

Formula One's penalty point system could benefit young hopefuls if it leads to a regular driver incurring a one-race ban, according to Mercedes' George Russell.
The subject is topical after Haas' Kevin Magnussen reached 10 penalty points in six races with 12 in a 12-month period triggering a suspension.
With the season now at a record 24 rounds there is more jeopardy, with the limit remaining unchanged despite the calendar expansion.
Russell, a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, told reporters at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix he did not think anything needed changing.
“If you look over the past 20 years I don't know how many drivers have been given a race ban. I can only think of one there's been in 20 years. In a football game people get red cards regularly,” he said.
“You can look at it saying there'd be an opportunity for a young driver to show what they are capable of if a driver is deserving of a race ban. Maybe a race ban is a bit harsh but things shouldn't go unpunished.”
French driver Romain Grosjean was banned for a race in 2012, the first driver to be suspended since Michael Schumacher in 1994, after causing a first corner pile-up in Belgium that eliminated a quarter of the field.
Several drivers have missed races due to illness or injury, with British teenager Oliver Bearman standing in at Ferrari in Saudi Arabia this season after Spaniard Carlos Sainz suffered appendicitis.
Bearman would also be the backup choice if Magnussen collects more penalty points that push him over the limit.
Magnussen started the season on zero penalty points but the Dane collected a fistful in Miami this month with what he himself called “stupid tactics” to help teammate Nico Hulkenberg score.
The Haas driver recognised he might have to change his approach.
“The next time it's a race ban, so I think I'll have to, but I don't know. I think these situations where I've had to play the support role for my teammate, they have been paying off, so it's been kind of valuable to us,” he said at Imola.
“That I'm at risk of a race ban for driving outside some white lines on a piece of tarmac, I don't know if I feel that is right, but it is the way the rules are, so I accept that.
“There are more races now than there were when they [the rules] were introduced and I feel you can end up getting a race ban for a very minor thing.”
Russell sees a positive in potential F1 driver ban
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images
Formula One's penalty point system could benefit young hopefuls if it leads to a regular driver incurring a one-race ban, according to Mercedes' George Russell.
The subject is topical after Haas' Kevin Magnussen reached 10 penalty points in six races with 12 in a 12-month period triggering a suspension.
With the season now at a record 24 rounds there is more jeopardy, with the limit remaining unchanged despite the calendar expansion.
Russell, a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, told reporters at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix he did not think anything needed changing.
“If you look over the past 20 years I don't know how many drivers have been given a race ban. I can only think of one there's been in 20 years. In a football game people get red cards regularly,” he said.
“You can look at it saying there'd be an opportunity for a young driver to show what they are capable of if a driver is deserving of a race ban. Maybe a race ban is a bit harsh but things shouldn't go unpunished.”
French driver Romain Grosjean was banned for a race in 2012, the first driver to be suspended since Michael Schumacher in 1994, after causing a first corner pile-up in Belgium that eliminated a quarter of the field.
Several drivers have missed races due to illness or injury, with British teenager Oliver Bearman standing in at Ferrari in Saudi Arabia this season after Spaniard Carlos Sainz suffered appendicitis.
Bearman would also be the backup choice if Magnussen collects more penalty points that push him over the limit.
Magnussen started the season on zero penalty points but the Dane collected a fistful in Miami this month with what he himself called “stupid tactics” to help teammate Nico Hulkenberg score.
The Haas driver recognised he might have to change his approach.
“The next time it's a race ban, so I think I'll have to, but I don't know. I think these situations where I've had to play the support role for my teammate, they have been paying off, so it's been kind of valuable to us,” he said at Imola.
“That I'm at risk of a race ban for driving outside some white lines on a piece of tarmac, I don't know if I feel that is right, but it is the way the rules are, so I accept that.
“There are more races now than there were when they [the rules] were introduced and I feel you can end up getting a race ban for a very minor thing.”
MORE:
Williams considering 'about three options' for second seat in 2025
How ‘seismic’ change convinced Albon to stay at Williams
F1's proposed spray guards still need work, says Bearman
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos