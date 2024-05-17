Motorsport

Williams considering 'about three options' for second seat in 2025

17 May 2024 - 09:28 By Reuters
Multiple reports have linked discussions to Mercedes junior driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who is racing in Formula Two.
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Williams team principal James Vowles is looking at three options for the team's second seat in 2025 after signing Alex Albon to a multiyear extension last week.

Logan Sargeant occupies the second seat but the 23-year-old has struggled in 2024 and is at the bottom of the driver standings with zero points.

“I don't want to sully what I think is a positive message that we have someone committing to the long-term future of Williams,” Vowles told reporters on Thursday. “I'm looking, at the moment, at about three options for 2025 and 2026. It's as simple as that.

“When we're in a position where I can talk about it openly, which won't be long, we will do.”

Retaining Sargeant is believed to be one of those options. However, the lone American driver on the Formula One grid has failed to produce consistent performances since joining the team in 2023.

“Logan has control in his hands in making sure he's performing at that level,” Vowles said of the Florida native. “That's his ability to control. I haven't taken that away from him.

“But what's clear is we also need to be talking to others and we are.”

Multiple reports have linked those discussions to Mercedes junior driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who is racing in Formula Two.

Another could be veteran F1 driver Valtteri Bottas, who drives for Sauber. Nico Hulkenberg is leaving Haas to join Sauber as it transitions to Audi for the 2026 season.

