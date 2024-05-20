Motorsport

New Mini John Cooper Works to race at 24 Hours of Nürburgring

20 May 2024 - 11:55 By Motoring Staff
Cloaked in a bespoke camouflage livery, the race car pays homage to the iconic red and white colour schemes used for classic Minis in motorsports in the 1960s.
Image: Supplied

The new Mini John Cooper Works will make its debut at the 24 Hours of Nürburgring before its world premiere later in the year. 

This gruelling motorsport event is one of the most challenging endurance races in the world; a competition that pushes vehicles, crews and drivers to the limit.

Fielded by Bulldog Racing — a private racing outfit based in Nürburg — the new petrol-powered Mini John Cooper Works will feature a camouflage livery created by the Mini design team. Inspired by the classic red and white colour schemes used by motorsport Minis campaigned in the 1960s, this eye-catching design is complemented by a distinctive “37” logo; a nod to the Mini Cooper S that won the 1964 Monte Carlo Rally 60 years ago.

The '37' logo honours the Mini Cooper S that won the 1964 Monte Carlo rally.
Image: Supplied

The No 317 Bulldog Racing New Mini John Cooper Works will compete in the SP 3T category. The race team will campaign a second car — the No 474 Mini John Cooper Works with a manual transmission — in class VT-2, where it picked up a podium in last year's event. 

The 2024 24 Hours of Nürburgring runs from June 1 to 2.

