Motorsport

Nascar fines Ricky Stenhouse $75,000 for punching Kyle Busch

22 May 2024 - 20:04 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ricky Stenhouse Jr, pictured, was fined $75,000 on Wednesday for punching fellow driver Kyle Busch after the Nascar All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr, pictured, was fined $75,000 on Wednesday for punching fellow driver Kyle Busch after the Nascar All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
Image: Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Ricky Stenhouse Jr was fined $75,000 (about R1,367,541) by Nascar on Wednesday for punching fellow driver Kyle Busch after the Nascar All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Richard Stenhouse, the driver's father, was suspended indefinitely for violations of the Nascar member code of conduct. Nascar also issued an eight-race suspension to JTG Daugherty Racing team mechanic Clint Myrick and a four-race ban for tuner Keith Matthews for their roles. Busch was not penalised for his actions.

“I think it's fair to say that when you have crew members and family members that put their hands on our drivers, we're going to react,” Nascar senior vice-president of competition Elton Sawyer said Wednesday morning on SiriusXM Nascar Radio. “There's not a lot of detail I'm going to get into due to the fact that these are appealable penalties, and I want to make sure that we're fair to that process.

“With that being said, and we've been consistent about this, when crew members and family members get involved, we are going to react. That's exactly what we did.”

Stenhouse and Busch got involved Sunday on the first lap, and then the latter appeared to attempt to deliberately wreck the former on the second. Stenhouse took issue by parking his damaged Chevrolet in Busch's pit stall and waiting for the driver to finish his race.

After a brief discussion, Stenhouse landed a right hook on the side of Busch's face before other team members got involved. Stenhouse's father also went after Busch.

“When you wait 198 laps and you make those decisions that were made, again, we're going to react to that,” Sawyer said. “Once we get to the point where it gets physical, we want the two drivers to be able to have time to express their differences. Once it escalates to a physical altercation, we are going to react.

“Granted there was no tunnel, granted there was no crossover bridge (to allow Stenhouse to leave the track), better decisions could have been made throughout that period between the incident on the racetrack and the incident in the garage post-race.”

Breaking down the Nascar Hall of Fame Class of 2025

Three men were forever enshrined in Nascar history on Tuesday: Ralph Moody, Ricky Rudd and Carl Edwards.
Motoring
19 hours ago

Joey Logano cruises to $1m victory at heated Nascar All-Star Race

Joey Logano provided the fireworks on the track in a dominant performance on Sunday night, and Ricky Stenhouse Jnr and Kyle Busch had a flareup that ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Nascar to debut $1m in-season tournament in 2025

Nascar is launching an in-season tournament with a $1m (R18.4m) first-place prize during the 2025 season.
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. New Jeep Avenger 4xe breaks cover with go-anywhere all-wheel drive New Models
  2. Nascar fines Ricky Stenhouse $75,000 for punching Kyle Busch Motorsport
  3. The 11 hottest flagship double cabs on sale in South Africa Features
  4. The diary of a high-mileage Mercedes-Benz W123 230E Features
  5. Stellantis CEO Tavares says electric vehicle tariffs are a trap news

Latest Videos

‘Sundowns will win league again next season’: Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri | ...
Guns drawn as ANC and the EFF clash in Limpopo a week before elections