Motorsport

Ocon to face ‘consequences’ of collision with Gasly

27 May 2024 - 07:58 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Esteban Ocon apologised afterwards on social media, recognising the collision was his fault and the gap he went for had been too small.
Esteban Ocon apologised afterwards on social media, recognising the collision was his fault and the gap he went for had been too small.
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Alpine's Esteban Ocon will face consequences for a costly first lap collision with Formula One team mate Pierre Gasly at the Monaco Grand Prix, principal Bruno Famin said on Sunday.

Ocon was handed a 10 second penalty, translated into a five place grid drop for the next race in Canada, after stewards ruled he caused the collision at Portier that pitched his car high into the air and out of the race.

"It was clear to us the collision was caused solely by the overly ambitious overtaking attempt from too far back," they said.

Ocon apologised afterwards on social media, recognising the collision was his fault and the gap he went for had been too small.

Famin told Canal+ television: "It's sad, this kind of incident. It's exactly what we didn't want to see. There will be the appropriate consequences."

Gasly finished 10th for the final point, doubling Alpine's tally so far in eight races.

The Frenchman said such incidents should not happen between team mates.

"It was a clear instruction from the team on what to do, what we were supposed to do, and this wasn’t respected," he told reporters.

"Potentially we could have maybe scored points with both cars. We’ll talk about it, I’m sure we’ll move on and find solutions in the future."

Newgarden wins back-to-back Indy 500s as scandal lingers

Josef Newgarden won a final lap duel with Pato O'Ward to become the first back-to-back winner of the Indianapolis 500 in 22 years on Sunday, team ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Leclerc ends Monaco jinx with dream home win

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc won the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday to become the first home winner of Formula One's showcase race since Louis Chiron raced ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

Bagnaia pips Martin to win Catalunya GP, Marquez third

Ducati's reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia won the Catalunya Grand Prix on Sunday to close the gap on championship leader Jorge Martin, who ...
Motoring
21 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide Features
  2. Stellantis to announce Italy-produced hybrid version of 500e, sources say news
  3. It's all systems go for this year's Cars in the Park on August 4 Features
  4. BMW Concept Skytop stuns Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este New Models
  5. Updated Honda Civic gets new tech and hybrid power Motoring

Latest Videos

Harith founder Tshepo Mahloele on the importance of infrastructure for Africa's ...
‘Sundowns will win league again next season’: Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri | ...