India Grand Prix called off, to be replaced by Kazakhstan race

29 May 2024 - 13:40 By Reuters
Last year's Indian Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in Noida took place in hot and humid conditions in September and was shortened by three laps after MotoGP riders asked for race distances to be adjusted.
Image: rakash Singh/Getty Images

MotoGP's Indian Grand Prix has been cancelled due to operational considerations, series organisers said on Wednesday, adding that the inaugural Kazakhstan Grand Prix would instead take place in that time period.

The event is set to return in an earlier slot in the 2025 season.

“The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports announce that the Indian Grand Prix will not take place in 2024, with MotoGP postponing its return to the country to early 2025 due to operational considerations,” MotoGP said in a statement.

“Following advice from the government of Uttar Pradesh as the state continues its long-term commitment to MotoGP, the sport will return to Buddh International Circuit in March 2025, when weather conditions are expected to be optimal for spectators and riders alike.”

Kazakhstan's Grand Prix, which was initially scheduled to take place in June, was this month postponed due to severe weather and flooding across central Asia, which caused nearly 117,000 people to be evacuated.

“The inaugural Kazakhstan GP will now take place from September 20-22 as the first race on the Asian leg of the 2024 MotoGP calendar,” MotoGP said in a statement.

The Indian Grand Prix is the second race to have been called off this year, with Argentina's Grand Prix scrapped due to an economic crisis.

