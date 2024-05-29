Motorsport

Stewart-Haas Racing to shut its doors after 2024 season

29 May 2024 - 08:19 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Stewart-Haas Racing will shut down at the end of the current season, co-owners Tony Stewart, pictured, and Gene Haas revealed on Tuesday.
Stewart-Haas Racing will shut down at the end of the current season, co-owners Tony Stewart, pictured, and Gene Haas revealed on Tuesday.
Image: Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Stewart-Haas Racing will shut down at the end of the current season, co-owners Tony Stewart and Gene Haas revealed on Tuesday.

Since being formed in 2009, the team has collected 69 victories in the NASCAR Cup Series and three NASCAR drivers' championships. Stewart won the Cup Series title as a driver/owner in 2011, Kevin Harvick won it in 2014 and Cole Custer captured the Xfinity Series championship for Stewart-Haas last year.

Stewart and Haas said their decision to shut down was not made hastily.

"Racing is a labour-intensive, humbling sport," they said.

"It requires unwavering commitment and vast resources, with a 365-day mindset to be better than everyone else. It's part of what makes success so rewarding.

"But the commitment needed to extract maximum performance while providing sustainability is incredibly demanding, and we've reached a point in our respective personal and business lives where it's time to pass the torch.

"We're proud of all the wins and championships we've earned since joining together in 2009, but even more special is the culture we built and the friendships we forged as we committed to a common cause - winning races and collecting trophies."

The team's Cup Series drivers are Josh Berry, Chase Briscoe, Noah Gragson and Ryan Preece. Custer and Riley Herbst drive for the Xfinity Series team.

"Stewart Haas has been home to my family and I for the past seven years and at the end of the year myself and the entire organisation will be looking for a new home and new opportunities in the Cup series," Briscoe wrote on social media.

"I have amazing partners behind me and can't wait to get them back in victory lane."

Stewart and Haas' statement added they have "tremendous respect and appreciation" for their employees and will work to help them find new employers after the 2024 season.

Haas has owned a Cup Series entry since 2002. Stewart partnered with him to form Stewart-Haas Racing in 2009.

Vasseur says Monaco win will give Leclerc a boost for the future

Ferrari expect Charles Leclerc to take a step up after finally celebrating a dream home win in Monaco, according to team boss Fred Vasseur.
Motoring
22 hours ago

FIA president advises Andretti to buy an existing team

Andretti Cadillac should buy an existing team instead of pushing for an 11th entry that has been rejected by Formula One's owners, the head of the ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Ocon to face ‘consequences’ of collision with Gasly

Alpine's Esteban Ocon will face consequences for a costly first lap collision with Formula One team mate Pierre Gasly at the Monaco Grand Prix, ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New Volkswagen Transporter reinterprets the past New Models
  2. India Grand Prix called off, to be replaced by Kazakhstan race Motorsport
  3. BMW M3 Competition gets more power, subtle styling revisions New Models
  4. Your ultimate guide to South Africa's budget sedan market Features
  5. China gears up to make a deal with Europe as EV tariffs loom news

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...