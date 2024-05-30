Motorsport

Indy 500 sees spike in viewership thanks to delay

30 May 2024 - 09:36 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Josef Newgarden (pictured) outduelled Pato O'Ward late to take the chequered flag for his second consecutive Indy 500 win.
Josef Newgarden (pictured) outduelled Pato O'Ward late to take the chequered flag for his second consecutive Indy 500 win.
Image: James Gilbert/Getty Images

The Indy 500 saw its best viewership in three years thanks to a rain delay that pushed the end of the race into prime time on Sunday, according to numbers released by NBC.

The telecast drew 5.34-million viewers from across all NBC platforms, up 8% vs 2023 and 10% over 2022, when the 12.45pm ET start was pushed back four hours by inclement weather. The audience peaked at 6.46-million viewers at the end of the race.

The race finally started at 4.45pm ET

Josef Newgarden outduelled Pato O'Ward late to take the chequered flag for his second consecutive Indy 500 win. The two exchanged the lead repeatedly in the final five laps in one of the most dramatic finishes in recent race history.

The rain delay also opened the race to be carried live in the Indianapolis market, only the fourth time the Indy 500 has been carried live locally since 1950, Sports Business Journal reported.

READ MORE

Newgarden wins back-to-back Indy 500s as scandal lingers

Josef Newgarden won a final lap duel with Pato O'Ward to become the first back-to-back winner of the Indianapolis 500 in 22 years on Sunday, team ...
Motoring
3 days ago

FIA to ramp up AI use against online abuse

Motorsport's world governing body, the Paris-based FIA, is ramping up its use of artificial intelligence as it works with a global coalition of ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Why Stewart-Haas closure should serve as cautionary tale

For a team that has enjoyed so much success over the past 15 years, the news that Stewart-Haas Racing will shut down after the 2024 season sent shock ...
Motoring
7 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Ignition TV at the 2024 Simola Hillclimb Motorsport
  2. FIRST DRIVE | New Toyota Hilux GR-S muscles up with macho styling Motoring
  3. Tesla makes push to roll out advanced FSD self-driving in China news
  4. How China's EV makers aim to beat Tesla, legacy carmakers in Europe news
  5. New Volkswagen Transporter reinterprets the past New Models

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...