The Indy 500 saw its best viewership in three years thanks to a rain delay that pushed the end of the race into prime time on Sunday, according to numbers released by NBC.
The telecast drew 5.34-million viewers from across all NBC platforms, up 8% vs 2023 and 10% over 2022, when the 12.45pm ET start was pushed back four hours by inclement weather. The audience peaked at 6.46-million viewers at the end of the race.
The race finally started at 4.45pm ET
Josef Newgarden outduelled Pato O'Ward late to take the chequered flag for his second consecutive Indy 500 win. The two exchanged the lead repeatedly in the final five laps in one of the most dramatic finishes in recent race history.
The rain delay also opened the race to be carried live in the Indianapolis market, only the fourth time the Indy 500 has been carried live locally since 1950, Sports Business Journal reported.
Indy 500 sees spike in viewership thanks to delay
Image: James Gilbert/Getty Images
The Indy 500 saw its best viewership in three years thanks to a rain delay that pushed the end of the race into prime time on Sunday, according to numbers released by NBC.
The telecast drew 5.34-million viewers from across all NBC platforms, up 8% vs 2023 and 10% over 2022, when the 12.45pm ET start was pushed back four hours by inclement weather. The audience peaked at 6.46-million viewers at the end of the race.
The race finally started at 4.45pm ET
Josef Newgarden outduelled Pato O'Ward late to take the chequered flag for his second consecutive Indy 500 win. The two exchanged the lead repeatedly in the final five laps in one of the most dramatic finishes in recent race history.
The rain delay also opened the race to be carried live in the Indianapolis market, only the fourth time the Indy 500 has been carried live locally since 1950, Sports Business Journal reported.
READ MORE
Newgarden wins back-to-back Indy 500s as scandal lingers
FIA to ramp up AI use against online abuse
Why Stewart-Haas closure should serve as cautionary tale
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos