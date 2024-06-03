Motorsport

Alpine and Ocon to part ways at end of 2024 season

03 June 2024 - 14:15 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ocon has started 141 races and won his first Grand Prix at the Hungarian Grand Prix in 2021.
Ocon has started 141 races and won his first Grand Prix at the Hungarian Grand Prix in 2021.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

French driver Esteban Ocon will leave Alpine when his contract expires at the end of the 2024 season, the Formula One team announced on Monday.

The 27-year-old has started 141 races and won his first Grand Prix at the Hungarian Grand Prix in 2021.

After last month's Monaco Grand Prix, team principal Bruno Famin said Ocon would face consequences for a costly first lap collision with French teammate Pierre Gasly.

Ocon was given a 10-second penalty, translated into a five-place grid drop for the next race in Canada after stewards ruled he had caused the collision at Portier that pitched his car high into the air and out of the race.

“It's been a significant period of my life to be racing at this team in Formula One,” Ocon said.

“We have had some great moments together, some tough moments as well, and I am grateful to everyone at the team for these memorable times.

“I will announce my plans soon, but in the meantime my focus is on delivering on track for this team and having a successful remainder of the season.”

Renault-owned Alpine have had a tough season, so far collecting only two points, and are ninth of the 10 teams.

“We thank Esteban for his commitment to the team for the past five years,” Famin said.

“We still have 16 races to complete in 2024 together with a clear objective: to continue to work tirelessly as a team to push for the best on-track results. We wish Esteban the best for the next chapter of his driving career when that moment comes.”

MORE:

Ocon responds to online abuse, says he will race in Canada

Esteban Ocon confirmed he would race in next week's Canadian Grand Prix and said he was "deeply saddened" by online abuse directed at him since a ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

FIA to ramp up AI use against online abuse

Motorsport's world governing body, the Paris-based FIA, is ramping up its use of artificial intelligence as it works with a global coalition of ...
Motoring
5 days ago

Vasseur says Monaco win will give Leclerc a boost for the future

Ferrari expect Charles Leclerc to take a step up after finally celebrating a dream home win in Monaco, according to team boss Fred Vasseur.
Motoring
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. These were the best-selling brands as elections stifle car sales in May news
  2. New Toyota Land Cruiser Prado local pricing and specs New Models
  3. Alpine and Ocon to part ways at end of 2024 season Motorsport
  4. Motorists can look forward to lower fuel prices in June, says AA news
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max Reviews

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...