Motorsport

Jorge Martin to switch from Pramac to Aprilia next year

03 June 2024 - 19:58 By Reuters
Martin, who finished second in the world championship last year, has 171 points after seven races and sits 18 points ahead of Ducati's defending champion Francesco Bagnaia.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

MotoGP world championship leader Jorge Martin will switch from Pramac Racing to Aprilia next year, the motorcycle racing organisation said on Monday.

Martin's move comes after Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro announced last month he would retire at the end of MotoGP's 2024 season.

Aprilia also announced the move on social media, welcoming the Spaniard to their team.

The 26-year-old has won the Portuguese and French grand prix main races while earning a podium finish in three other main races. He finished third in the Italian Grand Prix at the weekend.

