Motorsport

Saudi Arabia to host WRC round from 2025

03 June 2024 - 08:29 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The deal, signed and announced during Rally Italy in Sardinia, marks the return of the world championship to the Middle East for the first time since Jordan was last on the calendar in 2011.
The deal, signed and announced during Rally Italy in Sardinia, marks the return of the world championship to the Middle East for the first time since Jordan was last on the calendar in 2011.
Image: Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images

Saudi Arabia will host a round of the World Rally Championship (WRC) from 2025 as part of a 10-year agreement, organisers said on Saturday.

The deal, signed and announced during Rally Italy in Sardinia, marks the return of the world championship to the Middle East for the first time since Jordan was last on the calendar in 2011.

"The arrival of another racing series of global stature in Saudi Arabia confirms the extent of our transformation into a major hub for motorsport in the region," said Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) chairn Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al Abdullah Al-Faisal.

The kingdom will host Formula One with a grand prix in Jeddah, all-electric Formula E, Extreme E, the Dakar Rally and the WRC in 2025.

"We will use the experience we have gained from delivering so many world-class motorsport events to ensure the Saudi edition on the WRC calendar is one of the standout events of the 2025 season and beyond," said Prince Khalid.

The rally will be organised by the Saudi Motorsport Company and SAMF under the supervision of the Saudi ministry of sports and in collaboration with the WRC.

Bagnaia masters Mugello to lead Ducati one-two at home Italian GP

Reigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia won the Italian Grand Prix in style on Sunday at the Mugello Circuit, while his team mate Enea Bastianini ...
Motoring
9 hours ago

Operations director Rob White departs floundering Alpine F1 team

Long-standing operations director Rob White has left Alpine, the underperforming Renault-owned Formula One team confirmed on Friday.
Motoring
3 days ago

Indy 500 sees spike in viewership thanks to delay

The Indy 500 saw its best viewership in three years thanks to a rain delay that pushed the end of the race into prime time on Sunday, according to ...
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. These were the best-selling brands as elections stifle car sales in May news
  2. New Toyota Land Cruiser Prado local pricing and specs New Models
  3. Alpine and Ocon to part ways at end of 2024 season Motorsport
  4. Motorists can look forward to lower fuel prices in June, says AA news
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max Reviews

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...