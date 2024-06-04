Motorsport

Red Bull extend Perez's contract to 2026

04 June 2024 - 19:15 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mexican Sergio Perez will race for Red Bull until 2026 after signing a two-year extension to his contract.
Mexican Sergio Perez will race for Red Bull until 2026 after signing a two-year extension to his contract.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Mexican Sergio Perez will race for Red Bull until 2026 after signing a two-year extension to his contract, the Formula One champions announced on Tuesday.

Perez, 34, finished second overall to triple world champion team mate Max Verstappen last season — the first time the team had landed a campaign one-two — but is currently fifth after eight races.

READ MORE

Alpine and Ocon to part ways at end of 2024 season

French driver Esteban Ocon will leave Alpine when his contract expires at the end of the 2024 season, the Formula One team announced on Monday.
Motoring
1 day ago

Operations director Rob White departs floundering Alpine F1 team

Long-standing operations director Rob White has left Alpine, the underperforming Renault-owned Formula One team confirmed on Friday.
Motoring
4 days ago

FIA to ramp up AI use against online abuse

Motorsport's world governing body, the Paris-based FIA, is ramping up its use of artificial intelligence as it works with a global coalition of ...
Motoring
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Red Bull extend Perez's contract to 2026 Motorsport
  2. June brings joy for motorists with major petrol and diesel price cuts news
  3. China gives first approvals for public trials of advanced autonomous driving news
  4. New Mini Countryman local pricing revealed New Models
  5. Volvo appoints Lasizwe Dambuza and Thea Booysen as EX30 Champions news

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...