Motorsport

Doohan to replace Ocon for first practice in Canada

05 June 2024 - 15:30 By Reuters
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Alpine's Australian reserve Jack Doohan will replace Esteban Ocon in first Friday practice for this week's Canadian Grand Prix, the Renault-owned Formula One team said.

Alpine announced on Monday that Ocon, who collided with teammate Pierre Gasly at the last race in Monaco and has a five-place grid penalty for Montreal, would be leaving the team at the end of the season.

Doohan, 21, is the son of five-times 500cc motorcycling world champion Mick and a possible replacement for the Frenchman.

The Australian has taken part in four F1 rookie free practice sessions, most recently in Abu Dhabi at the end of last season.

“I am grateful to the team for the opportunity to get more track time and also familiarise myself with 2024 machinery early in the season,” he said.

“This will also help with the work I am doing in the simulator, particularly at the European rounds.”

Alpine are ninth in the 10-team standings with two points from eight races.

