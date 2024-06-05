Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez will join the Ducati factory team on a two-year deal from 2025, the Italian manufacturer said on Wednesday.
The 31-year-old Spaniard, who also has world championships from 125cc and Moto2, is racing this season for the Ducati satellite team Gresini Racing and is third in the standings.
Marquez, who remains the sport's biggest name despite injuries and operations, will replace Italian Enea Bastianini with the team's reigning double world champion Francesco Bagnaia.
“I am happy to be able to wear the red colours of the factory Ducati team in MotoGP next season. From the first contact with the Desmosedici GP I enjoyed riding it and adapted well straight away,” said Marquez.
“From that moment on I knew my goal was to continue this path, to continue to grow and to move to the team where Francesco Bagnaia has been the World Champion for two years in a row.
“I am happy to be able to take this big step in 2025 and grateful for the trust Ducati has placed in me.”
Ducati Corse GM Luigi Dall'Igna said there had been a list of strong riders to choose from and thanked Bastianini and championship leading Spaniard Jorge Martin for their contributions.
Martin's move from the Pramac Ducati team to Aprilia on a multiyear deal was announced on Monday. Bastianini is expected to move to KTM.
“In the end, our choice fell on an unquestionable talent, Marc Marquez,” said Dall'Igna.
“In just a few races he has managed to adapt perfectly to our Desmosedici GP and his innate ambition pushes him to grow continuously.”
Marquez made clear in April he wanted a full factory ride after leaving an uncompetitive Honda for Gresini at the end of 2023. Gresini use a Ducati Desmosedici GP23 as opposed to the factory Desmosedici GP24 machines.
He had also reportedly ruled out a move to Pramac.
Marc Marquez joins Ducati factory team on two-year deal
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images
Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez will join the Ducati factory team on a two-year deal from 2025, the Italian manufacturer said on Wednesday.
The 31-year-old Spaniard, who also has world championships from 125cc and Moto2, is racing this season for the Ducati satellite team Gresini Racing and is third in the standings.
Marquez, who remains the sport's biggest name despite injuries and operations, will replace Italian Enea Bastianini with the team's reigning double world champion Francesco Bagnaia.
“I am happy to be able to wear the red colours of the factory Ducati team in MotoGP next season. From the first contact with the Desmosedici GP I enjoyed riding it and adapted well straight away,” said Marquez.
“From that moment on I knew my goal was to continue this path, to continue to grow and to move to the team where Francesco Bagnaia has been the World Champion for two years in a row.
“I am happy to be able to take this big step in 2025 and grateful for the trust Ducati has placed in me.”
Ducati Corse GM Luigi Dall'Igna said there had been a list of strong riders to choose from and thanked Bastianini and championship leading Spaniard Jorge Martin for their contributions.
Martin's move from the Pramac Ducati team to Aprilia on a multiyear deal was announced on Monday. Bastianini is expected to move to KTM.
“In the end, our choice fell on an unquestionable talent, Marc Marquez,” said Dall'Igna.
“In just a few races he has managed to adapt perfectly to our Desmosedici GP and his innate ambition pushes him to grow continuously.”
Marquez made clear in April he wanted a full factory ride after leaving an uncompetitive Honda for Gresini at the end of 2023. Gresini use a Ducati Desmosedici GP23 as opposed to the factory Desmosedici GP24 machines.
He had also reportedly ruled out a move to Pramac.
MORE:
Jorge Martin to switch from Pramac to Aprilia next year
Red Bull extends Perez’s contract to 2026
Alpine and Ocon to part ways at end of 2024 season
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos