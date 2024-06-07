Alfa Romeo plans to make a splash at the 42nd 1000 Miglia — the historical re-enactment of the “most beautiful race in the world”, in the words of Ferrari founder Enzo Ferrari.
The part race/part adventure drive from June 11 to 15 attracts high-end brands and motorsport royalty. More than 400 cars will drive past and enjoy the sights and sounds of landmark Italian sites such as Rome, Turin and Siena.
More than 50 of the participating cars will be Alfa Romeos, making it the largest team by default. The Italian company with a prestigious history in racing will bring former DTM champion Nicola Larini and wheel out his 155 V6 Ti racer.
Larini won 10 out 20 races during Alfa Romeo's spectacular debut season in the 1993 German Touring Car Championship (DTM), earning the brand the constructors' title, and he the drivers’ title. The villainous-looking 155 V6 Ti captured the hearts and imaginations of a global audience, including my then 18-year-old ticker.
The Italian brand dominated the series until 1998, when the 155 V6 Ti had to make way for the 156 to continue tormenting their German rivals. The newer car went on to win 13 championships, including its last race in 2007.
Back to the future
Former DTM champion Nicola Larini back in hot seat for 1000 Miglia race
Italian racer returns in an Alfa Romeo 155 V6 Ti
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: Supplied
The striking 155 V6 Ti that belongs to Alfa Romeo's heritage collection will be joined by another special racer, specifically the rare 1900 Sport Spider from 1954. Only two models were ever produced of the car created by renowned designer Franco Scaglione, who penned the original 1968 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale and its Tipo 33/2 Daytona, considered by many to be the most beautiful car ever made.
The special 1900 Sport Spider that weighs a paltry 880kg and is powered by a four-cylinder twin-cam engine, supercharged to 102kW, will be piloted by journalist and vintage car enthusiast Andrea Farina alongside co-driver Davide Cironi, an influencer and YouTuber with a passion for engines.
The two vintage rarities will be accompanied by the new Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport, the special limited series launched recently to celebrate Alfa Romeo's first victory at the 1000 Miglia in 1928. The new Alfa Romeo Junior crossover will also form part of the festivities.
