Russell takes pole in Montreal with same time as Verstappen
08 June 2024 - 23:16
George Russell put Mercedes on pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix by the blink of an eye on Saturday after setting exactly the same time as Red Bull's Max Verstappen.
Triple Formula One world champion Verstappen missed out on the pole because he set his time of 1:12.000 later than his British rival.
