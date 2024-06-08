Motorsport

Russell takes pole in Montreal with same time as Verstappen

08 June 2024 - 23:16 By Reuters
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

George Russell put Mercedes on pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix by the blink of an eye on Saturday after setting exactly the same time as Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Triple Formula One world champion Verstappen missed out on the pole because he set his time of 1:12.000 later than his British rival.

