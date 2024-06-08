Motorsport

Tsunoda staying with Red Bull's RB F1 team in 2025

08 June 2024 - 22:03 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Tsunoda has scored points in five of eight races so far for the Italy-based team and RB said they had taken up an option to keep him.
Tsunoda has scored points in five of eight races so far for the Italy-based team and RB said they had taken up an option to keep him.
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda will stay at RB for a fifth season in 2025, the Red Bull-owned Formula One team said on Saturday.

The 24-year-old has scored points in five of eight races so far for the Italy-based team and RB said they had taken up an option to keep him.

"I’m very happy to be staying with Visa Cash App RB and it’s a good feeling to have my future decided so early in the year," he said in a statement.

"The team has a big development project ahead and I’m excited to be part of it. It’s great to know that everyone appreciates all the hard work I have put in and that the team believes I can help it move further up the grid."

Tsunoda's slim chances of moving up to reigning champions Red Bull ended earlier in the week when they confirmed Mexican Sergio Perez.

Team principal Laurent Mekies said the Honda-backed driver, whose future had been uncertain with the Japanese manufacturer partnering with Aston Martin from 2026, had made a "simply phenomenal" step up this year.

"He keeps surprising us all, race after race," he added.

"There’s no doubting his natural speed to which he has now added a much more mature approach and this combination makes him a very quick and consistent performer, and a great team player."

Tsunoda's experienced Australian team mate Daniel Ricciardo has yet to be confirmed for 2025 and RB also have New Zealander Liam Lawson waiting in the wings.

With Perez signed, Verstappen and Red Bull look for Canada reset

With Sergio Perez signing a two-year extension this week to remain with Red Bull as wing man for three-time world champion Max Verstappen, who gave ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Race-ending Monaco mishap not cause of Alpine exit, says Ocon

One mistake is not the reason he lost his seat at struggling Formula One outfit Alpine, Esteban Ocon said on Thursday, insisting there were no hard ...
Motoring
1 day ago

F1 teams harnessing AI for speed and strategy

Formula One has a generative AI-designed trophy at the Canadian Grand Prix but, novelty and sponsorship aside, the importance of artificial ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Russell takes pole in Montreal with same time as Verstappen Motorsport
  2. Tsunoda staying with Red Bull's RB F1 team in 2025 Motorsport
  3. LONG-TERM UPDATE 5 | How does our Suzuki Jimny fare in the concrete jungle? Reviews
  4. Hamilton fastest in final Canada Grand Prix practice Motorsport
  5. Alonso sets the pace in second Canada GP practice Motorsport

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...