Canadian GP promoter to investigate track invasion

10 June 2024 - 12:29 By Reuters
The Canadian Grand Prix promoter said it would investigate and take action after spectators invaded the track before the end of Sunday's Formula One race at Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
Image: Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu via Getty Images

Race stewards summoned representatives of Octane Racing Group after the breach.

“The promoter candidly admitted the safety measures in place did not prevent spectators entering the track,” stewards said.

“They concurred with the FIA sporting delegate and the race director report and agreed this was an unacceptable situation.

“The promoter stated, in mitigation, they would conduct an investigation and take steps to remediate in time for the next event in Canada.”

Stewards found the promoter to be in breach of the FIA's international sporting code and ordered a formal remediation plan be presented to the Paris-based governing body by the end of September.

They also made clear a significant financial penalty would be imposed if it happened again.

