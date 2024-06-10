Sergio Perez will have a three place grid penalty at the next Formula One race in Spain after the Mexican drove his Red Bull in an unsafe condition at Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix.
Champions Red Bull were also fined €25,000 (R507,936).
Perez retired in the pits after driving around the track with a broken rear wing, shedding carbon fibre debris, on his car after a crash into the barriers at turn six.
Article 26.10 of the sporting regulations says "if a driver has serious mechanical difficulties, he must leave the track as soon as it is safe to do so".
Stewards said Red Bull had confirmed at the hearing that Perez had been advised to bring the car back to the pits to avoid a potential safety car situation if he stopped on track.
The stewards said a sporting penalty was needed in addition to the financial one due to the safety implications.
Perez has retired from his last two races while triple world champion team mate Max Verstappen, Sunday's race winner, has six victories from nine so far.
Perez handed three place grid drop for Spanish GP
Image: Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu via Getty Images
