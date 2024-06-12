Motorsport

Willow Springs Raceway could be yours for about R41m

12 June 2024 - 15:32 By Motoring Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Located about 130km north of Los Angeles, this 4.023km circuit held its inaugural race on November 23 1953 and features a layout designed with input from Ken Miles.
Located about 130km north of Los Angeles, this 4.023km circuit held its inaugural race on November 23 1953 and features a layout designed with input from Ken Miles.
Image: Wikimedia Commons

One of America's most celebrated race circuits, Willow Springs Raceway, is up for sale. 

Located about 130km north of Los Angeles, this 4.023km circuit held its inaugural race on November 23 1953 and features a layout designed with input from Ken Miles, an English race driver and engineer immortalised in the 2019 Oscar-winning film Ford v Ferrari.

Nicknamed “The Fastest Road in the West”, Willow Springs Raceway was purchased by Bill Hurth in 1962 and quickly expanded over the coming years into what can only be described as a motorsport mecca: a 600-acre complex home to six other racing facilities.

These include The Streets of Willow (2.9km road course), The Horse Thief Mile (1.61km road course), The Speedway at Willow Springs (400m paved oval), Willow Springs Kart Track (a 1km, nine-turn paved sprint track), The Playpen (a 400m paved training track), and the Walt James Stadium (250m clay and paved oval). There's something for everyone.

Since its inception Willow Springs Raceway has played host to numerous motorsport disciplines including NASCAR, Indycar, Can-Am, Trans-Am, motorcycle grand prix, drifting and drag racing. Though it's never seen a Formula 1 grand prix, the circuit was in the early 1980s used by the factory-backed Renault Formula 1 team to test their cars before the early season US Grand Prix West held at Long Beach in Los Angeles.

Off track you will find a generous pit complex, various admin areas, dining and catering facilities, a gift shop, media centre, tyre shop, several single-family homes and apartments and fuel depot with thousands of litres of tank space. There are also sizeable water wells, a good thing considering the circuit is located in the Mojave Desert. 

No asking price is given, however a recent assessment of the site values the complex at $2,253,440 (R41.61m). Interested parties can submit an offering memorandum.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Why this year's Le Mans 24 Hours promises to be a thriller

The most anticipated Le Mans 24 Hours race in many years takes place at the Circuit de la Sarthe in France this weekend.
Motoring
6 hours ago

South Africa’s armoured cars show off their muscle at Securex 2024

Securex SA 2024 kicked off on Tuesday morning. The security and fire exhibition is being held at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Gauteng. ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

Vrr-phaa: love of loud exhausts linked to psychopathy, study shows

The survey by the Western University of Ontario was conducted on both men and women with perhaps not-so-startling results
Motoring
23 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New MINI Cooper five-door offers added practicality New Models
  2. Willow Springs Raceway could be yours for about R41m Motorsport
  3. Your ultimate guide to South Africa's best mid-sized premium SUVs Features
  4. South Africa’s armoured cars show off their muscle at Securex 2024 news
  5. Why this year's Le Mans 24 Hours promises to be a thriller Motorsport

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...