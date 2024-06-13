Motorsport

Bastianini and Vinales to race for revamped KTM Tech3 team from 2025

13 June 2024 - 13:32 By Reuters
Enea Bastianini and Maverick Vinales will join a rebranded Red Bull KTM Tech3 team from 2025, the motorcyle manufacturer said on Thursday.
Image: Red Bull Content Pool

Enea Bastianini and Maverick Vinales will join a rebranded Red Bull KTM Tech3 team from 2025, the motorcycle manufacturer said on Thursday.

Bastianini, who will leave Ducati, and Vinales, who will join from Aprilia, will be equipped with factory KTM RC16s while the team's colours will revert to orange, after two years in red GasGas livery.

“We are proud these two talented riders have decided to ride our bikes. It shows we've followed the right road and our technology can fight at the front for the championship,” said Tech3 team manager Nicolas Goyon.

Italian Bastianini, who is fourth in the rider's standings for the 2024 championship, has five race wins in MotoGP while Spaniard Vinales has won 10 races.

