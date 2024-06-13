Coulthard moved from McLaren to Red Bull Racing in 2005, where he became the highest-scoring British driver of all time with 535 race points, beating Nigel Mansell’s then-record of 482 points and gaining his rightful place in the annals of F1.
He retired in 2008 but remains a fan favourite and a familiar face around the paddock and on television screens. With Coulthard behind the wheel of the 2011 championship-winning car, spectators are guaranteed an electrifying afternoon as he rips up and down the city streets.
“I’ll be driving a very special F1 car, demonstrating the power, energy and excitement of what Grand Prix can bring. The RB7 churns out 560kW and can push up to 18,000rpms.”
World-class performances by German drifter Elias Hountondji and motorbike stunt rider Arūnas “Aras” Gibieža, along with a few other special surprises, will entertain the crowd between Coulthard’s runs.
The Red Bull Showrun is scheduled for Sunday, October 6, and will offer fans an opportunity to experience Formula 1 up close in a festive, family-friendly environment.
Click here for more information.
Formula 1 set to rock the streets of Sandton in October
Image: Red Bull Content Pool
The savage roar of the Oracle Red Bull Racing RB7 Formula One car will echo through Katherine Street in Sandton, Johannesburg, in October when British F1 racing legend David Coulthard puts on an exhilarating Showrun.
Spectators will witness the power and sonic fury of the RB7 for the first time. This iconic car was one of the most dominant machines in F1 history, taking 18 of 19 poles and winning 12 races en route to the team's second Drivers’ and Constructor’ Championship double in 2011.
Oracle Red Bull Racing has brought the excitement of Formula 1 to cities like Santiago in Chile, Hanoi in Vietnam, Tokyo in Japan, Guadalajara in Mexico and Cape Town. The team is set to return to South Africa in 2024 to thrill even more fans.
David Coulthard, who is familiar with South African shores, says he's looking forward to his return. “I haven’t been to South Africa since we were in Cape Town in 2019, so I’m delighted we’re bringing Formula One back to Johannesburg.”
Jody Scheckter’s six-wheeled Tyrrell F1 car sells for R20m
Coulthard moved from McLaren to Red Bull Racing in 2005, where he became the highest-scoring British driver of all time with 535 race points, beating Nigel Mansell’s then-record of 482 points and gaining his rightful place in the annals of F1.
He retired in 2008 but remains a fan favourite and a familiar face around the paddock and on television screens. With Coulthard behind the wheel of the 2011 championship-winning car, spectators are guaranteed an electrifying afternoon as he rips up and down the city streets.
“I’ll be driving a very special F1 car, demonstrating the power, energy and excitement of what Grand Prix can bring. The RB7 churns out 560kW and can push up to 18,000rpms.”
World-class performances by German drifter Elias Hountondji and motorbike stunt rider Arūnas “Aras” Gibieža, along with a few other special surprises, will entertain the crowd between Coulthard’s runs.
The Red Bull Showrun is scheduled for Sunday, October 6, and will offer fans an opportunity to experience Formula 1 up close in a festive, family-friendly environment.
Click here for more information.
READ MORE:
Willow Springs Raceway could be yours for about R41m
Why this year's Le Mans 24 Hours promises to be a thriller
Perez apologises for a weekend he would rather forget
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos