Aston Martin returning to Le Mans in 2025 with two Valkyrie LMH hypercars

Aston Martin and its partner team, Heart of Racing, announced on Friday it will compete in the top class of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2025 with a pair of Valkyrie AMR-LMH hypercars. This marks the brand's bid to win the race outright for the first time since 1959.
The British carmaker plans to enter two Valkyrie AMR-LMH cars in all rounds of the 2025 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC), pending entry acceptance. The move aligns with new regulations requiring each participating manufacturer to enter at least two cars in the Hypercar class starting in 2025. The regulation change was announced during Friday's official press conference ahead of this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans race.
Adam Carter, Aston Martin's head of endurance motorsport, emphasised the company's long-standing history with endurance racing and its dedication to the Hypercar concept.
“You can trace the roots of Aston Martin’s endurance racing back to the earliest days of the brand. We first raced at Le Mans more than 95 years ago, something no other road-going hypercar manufacturer can say. We are very proud of our association with the wonderful event, and with that in mind it’s very clear we are committed to WEC’s Hypercar concept and bringing our famous Wings back to the very forefront of international sportscar racing, including at the 24 Hours of Le Mans."
The Valkyrie AMR-LMH is powered by a Cosworth-built 6.5l V12 engine, tailored for the Hypercar class' Balance of Performance requirements and designed for endurance racing. As with the Valkyrie AMR Pro track car, the battery-electric hybrid system that features on the road-specification Valkyrie is absent. Recent evaluations have been conducted at Silverstone and Portimao circuits. Development of the car is ongoing, with significant testing scheduled ahead of its planned homologation in the autumn.
Heart of Racing has established a UK team headquarters near Aston Martin’s Silverstone facility, overseeing the Valkyrie AMR-LMH's development. The team also plans to run the Valkyrie AMR-LMH in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s GTP class from its Phoenix HQ.
Heart of Racing Team Principal Ian James expressed enthusiasm for the project.
"We will be proud to be a part of the Hypercar class, which has seen a meteoric rise in the past few years, and offers amazing racing and fan interaction. The challenge ahead is immense, and we are looking forward to the journey.”
