Motorsport

Estre puts Porsche Penske on pole for Le Mans 24 Hours

14 June 2024 - 07:48 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
French driver Kevin Estre put the number six Porsche Penske 963 hypercar on pole position for the 24 Hours of Le Mans on Thursday with a time of 3:24.634.
French driver Kevin Estre put the number six Porsche Penske 963 hypercar on pole position for the 24 Hours of Le Mans on Thursday with a time of 3:24.634.
Image: Ker Robertson/Getty Images

French driver Kevin Estre put the number six Porsche Penske 963 hypercar on pole position for the 24 Hours of Le Mans on Thursday with Cadillac second and third.

The session was delayed by 35 minutes for repairs to the barriers at the Sarthe circuit before Estre, partnered by experienced German Andre Lotterer and Belgian Laurens Vanthoor, prevailed.

Local hero Sebastien Bourdais had led for most of the session and looked set for pole in the number three Cadillac with a best time of three minutes 25.294 seconds.

Alex Lynn put the number two Cadillac ahead, in 3:24.782, but Estre clocked 3:24.634.

"I think the lap was almost perfect," said the Frenchman.

"It feels really good to stand here. It is my only race in France at home, so to achieve the pole in the biggest race in the world is something special."

Le Mans, which starts on Saturday afternoon, is the fourth round and jewel in the crown of the world endurance championship.

This year's race is the 92nd edition and will be flagged away by French soccer great Zinedine Zidane, the official starter this year, in front of hundreds of thousands of spectators.

Defending champions Ferrari had their cars qualify fourth and fifth.

Liberty Global takes controlling stake in Formula E

Liberty Global is taking a 65% stake in the Formula E electric car racing world championship after buying out Warner Bros Discovery, the series ...
Motoring
15 hours ago

Formula 1 set to rock the streets of Sandton in October

The savage roar of the Oracle Red Bull Racing RB7 Formula One car will echo through Katherine Street in Sandton, Johannesburg, in October when ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

Why this year's Le Mans 24 Hours promises to be a thriller

The most anticipated Le Mans 24 Hours race in many years takes place at the Circuit de la Sarthe in France this weekend.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Estre puts Porsche Penske on pole for Le Mans 24 Hours Motorsport
  2. Formula 1 set to rock the streets of Sandton in October Motorsport
  3. New Opel Corsa local pricing and specs announced New Models
  4. Liberty Global takes controlling stake in Formula E Motorsport
  5. More potent BMW M2 is headed for South Africa soon New Models

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...