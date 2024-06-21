Motorsport

Ricciardo wants to earn another season in F1

21 June 2024 - 08:48 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Daniel Ricciardo had faced criticism from retired 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve before qualifying fifth in Canada, with the Canadian questioning why he was there.
Daniel Ricciardo had faced criticism from retired 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve before qualifying fifth in Canada, with the Canadian questioning why he was there.
Image: Peter Fox/Getty Images

Daniel Ricciardo says he wanted to earn his seat in Formula One with Red Bull-owned RB next season and eighth place in Canada had helped.

The Italy-based team have confirmed Japan's Yuki Tsunoda for 2025 but have yet to say who will take the second seat, with New Zealand reserve driver Liam Lawson also in the reckoning. Ricciardo, 34, is an eight times grand prix winner but has been outscored by Tsunoda over the nine races so far this season.

The race in Montreal was the Australian's first top 10 finish of the campaign. Tsunoda has had five so far.

"I needed a result like that," Ricciardo, who started his comeback with RB last season after leaving McLaren in 2022, told reporters ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya.

"Now that I'm back in that Red Bull family I really don't see myself anywhere else. So that's where I'd love to stay and continue.

"I obviously want to earn it. I don't just want it to be like 'Yeah, yeah. OK. Stay another year’. I obviously want to be here because I know I still belong here and can do performances like I did last week."

Ricciardo had faced criticism from retired 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve before qualifying fifth in Canada, with the Canadian questioning why he was there.

"We're hearing the same thing for the past five years. 'We have to make the car better for him, poor him'. No. You're in F1. If you can't cut it, go home. There'll be someone else to take your place," Villeneuve said on Sky Sports television.

"I think his image has kept him in F1 more than his actual results."

Carlos Sainz hopes to make a decision on his Formula One future 'very soon'

Carlos Sainz has yet to make his next move in Formula One but the Ferrari driver, who is being replaced by Lewis Hamilton at the end of the season, ...
Motoring
16 hours ago

Step up in performance left Mercedes wondering how they'd been so dumb

Mercedes' recent performance breakthrough left the Formula One team wondering how they had been so "dumb" in not understanding the car's problems ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

Verstappen back in happy place for F1 triple-header

Max Verstappen should be back in a happy place as Formula One kicks off a triple-header of familiar European races starting with the Spanish Grand ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Flavio Briatore returns to F1 as adviser to Renault's De Meo Motorsport
  2. New R72.8m Bugatti Tourbillon capable of 445 km/h New Models
  3. FIRST DRIVE | Haval Jolion Pro offers dapper looks and brisk performance Motoring
  4. Alfa Romeo revises power output of electric Junior New Models
  5. Ricciardo wants to earn another season in F1 Motorsport

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...