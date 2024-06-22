Motorsport

Norris snatches pole from Verstappen in Spain

22 June 2024 - 17:25 By Reuters
Lando Norris put McLaren on pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday with Red Bull's triple Formula One world champion Max Verstappen alongside on the front row.
Image: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Verstappen had secured provisional pole with a lap that looked hard to beat but Norris, whose team had a difficult start to the day when their hospitality unit caught fire, seized the top slot with his final effort.

Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton was third fastest and team mate George Russell fourth.

The Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz filled the third row.

