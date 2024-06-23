Verstappen beats Norris for third Spanish GP win in a row
23 June 2024 - 16:46
Red Bull's Max Verstappen beat McLaren's pole-sitter Lando Norris by 2.2 seconds to win the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix for the third year in a row on Sunday.
Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton finished third for his first podium appearance of the season with Mercedes team mate George Russell fourth on a sunny afternoon at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya.
