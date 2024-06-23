Motorsport

Verstappen beats Norris for third Spanish GP win in a row

23 June 2024 - 16:46 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Red Bull's Max Verstappen beat McLaren's pole-sitter Lando Norris by 2.2 seconds to win the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix for the third year in a row on Sunday.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen beat McLaren's pole-sitter Lando Norris by 2.2 seconds to win the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix for the third year in a row on Sunday.
Image: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Red Bull's Max Verstappen beat McLaren's pole-sitter Lando Norris by 2.2 seconds to win the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix for the third year in a row on Sunday.

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton finished third for his first podium appearance of the season with Mercedes team mate George Russell fourth on a sunny afternoon at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya.

Mercedes F1 team call in police after anonymous 'sabotage' email

Mercedes have called in the police after an anonymous email purporting to be from an insider accused the Formula One team of sabotaging their ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Flavio Briatore returns to F1 as adviser to Renault's De Meo

Former Benetton and Renault F1 boss Flavio Briatore is returning to the sport as executive adviser to Renault CEO Luca de Meo, the French carmaker's ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Ricciardo wants to earn another season in F1

Daniel Ricciardo says he wanted to earn his seat in Formula One with Red Bull-owned RB next season and eighth place in Canada had helped.
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Verstappen beats Norris for third Spanish GP win in a row Motorsport
  2. New R72.8m Bugatti Tourbillon capable of 445 km/h New Models
  3. WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide Features
  4. FIRST DRIVE | Haval Jolion Pro offers dapper looks and brisk performance Motoring
  5. Mercedes F1 team call in police after anonymous 'sabotage' email Motorsport

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...