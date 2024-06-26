Mick Schumacher will participate in a test with Alpine next week as the Formula 1 team weighs its lineup for the 2025 season.
Schumacher, 25, is the son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher. The younger Schumacher raced in Formula 1 for Haas in 2021 and 2022 and is a reserve driver for Mercedes.
He will drive the 2022-spec Alpine A522 car at the Paul Ricard circuit in France on July 3.
Schumacher will be joined by Alpine reserve driver Jack Doohan.
Alpine announced on June 3 that French driver Esteban Ocon will leave at the end of the 2024 season. Ocon has been with the team since 2021 and delivered Alpine's first F1 victory at that year's Hungarian Grand Prix.
Mick Schumacher readies for F1 test with Alpine
Image: Reuters
Mick Schumacher will participate in a test with Alpine next week as the Formula 1 team weighs its lineup for the 2025 season.
Schumacher, 25, is the son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher. The younger Schumacher raced in Formula 1 for Haas in 2021 and 2022 and is a reserve driver for Mercedes.
He will drive the 2022-spec Alpine A522 car at the Paul Ricard circuit in France on July 3.
Schumacher will be joined by Alpine reserve driver Jack Doohan.
Alpine announced on June 3 that French driver Esteban Ocon will leave at the end of the 2024 season. Ocon has been with the team since 2021 and delivered Alpine's first F1 victory at that year's Hungarian Grand Prix.
Verstappen beats Norris for third Spanish GP win in a row
Bagnaia masters Mugello to lead Ducati one-two at home Italian GP
Ferrari win 24 Hours of Le Mans for second year in a row
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos