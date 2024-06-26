Motorsport

Mick Schumacher readies for F1 test with Alpine

26 June 2024 - 08:23 By Reuters
Mercedes and McLaren reserve driver Mick Schumacher before practice at this year's Spanish Grand Prix.
Image: Reuters

Mick Schumacher will participate in a test with Alpine next week as the Formula 1 team weighs its lineup for the 2025 season.

Schumacher, 25, is the son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher. The younger Schumacher raced in Formula 1 for Haas in 2021 and 2022 and is a reserve driver for Mercedes.

He will drive the 2022-spec Alpine A522 car at the Paul Ricard circuit in France on July 3.

Schumacher will be joined by Alpine reserve driver Jack Doohan.

Alpine announced on June 3 that French driver Esteban Ocon will leave at the end of the 2024 season. Ocon has been with the team since 2021 and delivered Alpine's first F1 victory at that year's Hungarian Grand Prix.

