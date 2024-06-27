Motorsport

Aston Martin F1 confirm Lance Stroll for 2025 and beyond

Aston Martin have already confirmed 42-year old Fernando Alonso for the next two seasons

27 June 2024 - 12:36 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Lance Stroll has driven for Aston Martin since 2021, having previously driven for Williams and Racing Point.
Lance Stroll has driven for Aston Martin since 2021, having previously driven for Williams and Racing Point.
Image: Reuters

Canadian Lance Stroll will race on in Formula One with Aston Martin in 2025 and beyond after a contract extension, the team owned by his father Lawrence said on Thursday.

Silverstone-based Aston Martin have already confirmed Spain's double world champion Fernando Alonso, now 42, for the next two seasons and Stroll's extension will surprise only those who have questioned his motivation to carry on.

Alonso has outperformed the 25-year-old and this season has scored 41 points to his team mate's 17 from 10 races.

“I’m super happy to have committed to staying with the team for 2025 and beyond,” Stroll said in a statement at the Austrian Grand Prix.

“It’s amazing to see how far we’ve come in the last five years; we’ve grown so much as a team and there’s still so much more to look forward to.”

READ MORE

Gasly signs multiyear Formula 1 deal with Alpine

Renault-owned Alpine have extended Pierre Gasly’s stay for the 2025 season and beyond, the Formula One team said on Thursday.
Motoring
2 hours ago

Verstappen beats Norris for third Spanish GP win in a row

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix for the third year in a row on Sunday after McLaren's pole-sitter Lando Norris lost ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Toyota call up Rovanpera to replace Ogier in Rally Poland

Reigning world champion Kalle Rovanpera will replace Sebastien Ogier at Toyota in this week's Rally Poland after the French driver was ruled out by a ...
Motoring
5 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Aston Martin F1 confirm Lance Stroll for 2025 and beyond Motorsport
  2. Gasly signs multiyear Formula 1 deal with Alpine Motorsport
  3. Good fuel price news expected for July — AA news
  4. Toyota call up Rovanpera to replace Ogier in Rally Poland Motorsport
  5. Toyota recalls more than 145,000 vehicles in US with faulty side curtain airbags news

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...