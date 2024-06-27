Motorsport

Gasly signs multiyear Formula 1 deal with Alpine

Earlier this month, Alpine decided to part ways with Esteban Ocon

27 June 2024 - 11:42 By Reuters
Pierre Gasly at this year's Spanish Grand Prix.
Image: Reuters

Renault-owned Alpine have extended Pierre Gasly’s stay for the 2025 season and beyond, the Formula One team said on Thursday.

Gasly, who is in his second season with Alpine, has 140 race starts in Formula One. The Frenchman has scored points in three races in a row.

The 28-year-old finished third in the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

“I feel very much at home at this great team. I enjoy being a real part of both the Formula 1 project and the wider Alpine Cars vision,” Gasly said in a statement.

“I’ve been officially here for over 18 months and it has always been the plan to build a long-term project with the team. While on-track it’s been a challenging season so far, I remain faithful to the project and I am not going anywhere.”

Team Principal Bruno Famin described Gasly as a driver with great experience in Formula One.

"(He) continues to show huge amounts of potential on-track. For Alpine as a brand, he is a great ambassador,” Famin said.

“We have high ambitions this current season and we will work tirelessly to achieve those things. We will take our time in deciding Pierre’s team mate and we are excited with the options we have on the table.”

