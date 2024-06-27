Motorsport

Mercedes to take ‘as long as possible’ in naming Hamilton replacement

Toto Wolff dismisses reports that Andrea Kimi Antonelli had already been appointed as team mate to George Russell

27 June 2024 - 07:32 By Reuters
Hamilton has won a record 103 races in Formula 1.
Image: Reuters

Mercedes will take its time before naming a replacement for departed Lewis Hamilton, motorsport boss Toto Wolff told reporters.

Wolff said he will take “as long as possible” before committing to a successor on his Formula 1 team for next season, disputing reports from Germany that Andrea Kimi Antonelli had already been appointed to the role alongside George Russell.

Hamilton, 39, is jumping to Ferrari in 2025 but continues to race for Mercedes in the meantime.

The young protégé Antonelli could be the choice next season, but speculation persists that the German manufacturer could try to lure Max Verstappen from Red Bull, where he is under contract through 2028. However, the three-time F1 champion has also been at the centre of a power struggle.

Wolff has acknowledged that any possibility of luring an experienced, accomplished driver would hinge on his team performing satisfactorily in the short term.

“We've just got to get better and hopefully consolidate our ability to get on the podium and, at a certain stage, be able to win races on our own,” Wolff said. “And good drivers will want to come.”

Hamilton is on board with the idea of finishing on a high note.

“I never thought that at this point in my life that I would have hunger like I do right now,” he said. “To finish on the high with this team, it would be a dream.”

Hamilton, whose 103 wins are the most in F1 history, has been with Mercedes since leaving McLaren in 2013.

