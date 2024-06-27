Motorsport

Toyota call up Rovanpera to replace Ogier in Rally Poland

27 June 2024 - 09:22 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Kalle Rovanpera in action at the 2023 Rally Sweden.
Kalle Rovanpera in action at the 2023 Rally Sweden.
Image: Reuters

Reigning world champion Kalle Rovanpera will replace Sebastien Ogier at Toyota in this week's Rally Poland after the French driver was ruled out by a collision while preparing for the event, the team said on Wednesday.

Rovanpera, 23, was due to skip the rally as the Finn takes time out this year to recharge after winning two championships in succession.

Ogier and co-driver Vincent Landais had to withdraw on Tuesday after the collision with another car during a reconnaissance run.

The eight-time world champion was kept in hospital overnight and discharged on Wednesday morning. Landais was given the all-clear on Tuesday.

Toyota said Rovanpera and co-driver Jonne Halttunen had flown late on Tuesday to the rally's base in Mikolajki, ready for the seventh round of the season.

The Japanese manufacturer is 13 points behind Hyundai in the standings and Rovanpera joins Welshman Elfyn Evans and Japan's Takamoto Katsuta in the team line-up.

“I was just changing some spark plugs on my jet ski to go on the lake and he called,” Rovanpera said of the summons from Toyota sporting director Kai Lindstrom. “I knew what it was about.

“On a rally like this I would want to fight for the win, maybe this week it is not really so easy to do but we will of course do our best to bring some good points for the team.”

The rally, which starts on Thursday evening, is returning to the calendar after a seven-year absence.

READ MORE

Mercedes to take ‘as long as possible’ in naming Hamilton replacement

Mercedes will take its time before naming a replacement for departed Lewis Hamilton, motorsport boss Toto Wolff told reporters.
Motoring
7 hours ago

Mick Schumacher readies for F1 test with Alpine

Mick Schumacher will participate in a test with Alpine next week as the Formula 1 team weighs its lineup for the 2025 season.
Motoring
1 day ago

Verstappen making the difference as Norris challenges

McLaren had a quick car in Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix, the quickest according to some rivals, but Max Verstappen once again made the difference, ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Aston Martin F1 confirm Lance Stroll for 2025 and beyond Motorsport
  2. Gasly signs multiyear Formula 1 deal with Alpine Motorsport
  3. Good fuel price news expected for July — AA news
  4. Toyota call up Rovanpera to replace Ogier in Rally Poland Motorsport
  5. Toyota recalls more than 145,000 vehicles in US with faulty side curtain airbags news

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...