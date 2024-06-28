Motorsport

Race of fountains

Extreme H launched as new off-road racing series for hydrogen-powered cars

The series also pairs males with females, Carlos Sainz to team up with Catie Munnings in Red Bull-sponsored car

28 June 2024 - 09:43 By MOTORING REPORTER
The Pioneer 25 is a new type hydrogen off-road race car.
Image: SUPPLIED

Carlos Sainz Snr and Catie Munnings are joining the evolution of racing with the launch of Extreme H, the world’s first FIA World Championship racing series to feature hydrogen-powered cars. 

Sainz and Munnings were in London for the unveiling of the Pioneer 25 race car. The vehicle’s hydrogen fuel cells mark the dawn of a new era for motorsport as an equal number of male and female drivers will race the Pioneer 25 during Extreme H’s maiden championship next year.

Extreme H is a 10-round race calendar set for Saudi Arabia, Germany, Italy, the UK and the US in 2025. The inaugural race is coming next April but the exact race dates and locations plus a full roster of teams and drivers will be confirmed later this year. All competitors will drive the 410kW hydrogen-fuelled Pioneer 25 race car.

Spanish driver Sainz is a legend in Rally motorsport, having competed for many teams in the past. Nicknamed El matador, he is the first driver to win the Dakar Rally in a hybrid-powered car and is also the founder of the Extreme E’s Acciona/Sainz XE team.

Extreme H builds on the work of the Extreme E Championship, with a grid of male and female competitors. British driver Munnings also raced in the Extreme E Championship with podium results in Saudi Arabia, Italy and the UK and has a famous race win in Greenland.

“This is the championship that gives female drivers the opportunity to compete at the same level as male drivers. The racing format is fantastic and the progression of the female drivers since the early days of Extreme E has been unbelievable,” said Sainz.

Catie Munnings (left) and Carlos Sainz (right) pair up for the new Extreme H series coming next year.
Image: SUPPLIED

Munnings added: “The vision driving this championship is mind-blowing and we’re all excited to race hydrogen-powered cars. Extreme H is taking the lead on sustainability in motorsport. Everyone on the team — the drivers, the engineers, everyone — has to be on top of their game. The championship has its own spontaneity and every race is different.”

“We want to create a sustainable future for motorsport and this is a clear example of how we can achieve it. The challenge is a tough one but I have confidence in everybody involved,” concluded Sainz. 

The next event for Extreme H will be the first public test of the Pioneer 25 in Scotland in July. There will also be an intensive period of testing with the Island X Prix in Sardinia in September.

