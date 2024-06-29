Motorsport

Verstappen back on pole in Austria after winning sprint

29 June 2024 - 17:17 By Reuters
Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen followed up a sprint win on Saturday by putting his car back on pole position for Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix.
Image: Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen followed up a sprint win on Saturday by putting his car back on pole position for Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix, with McLaren's Lando Norris alongside on the front row.

George Russell was third fastest for Mercedes, after McLaren's Oscar Piastri exceeded track limits and was demoted to seventh, while Ferrari's Carlos Sainz will start fourth at Spielberg's Red Bull Ring.

