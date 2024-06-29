Motorsport

Verstappen holds off McLarens to win Austrian GP sprint race

29 June 2024 - 13:02 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Red Bull's Max Verstappen held off a McLaren challenge to win the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race from pole position on Saturday and stretch his Formula One lead to 71 points.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen held off a McLaren challenge to win the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race from pole position on Saturday and stretch his Formula One lead to 71 points.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Red Bull's Max Verstappen held off a McLaren challenge to win the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race from pole position on Saturday and stretch his Formula One lead to 71 points.

Australian Oscar Piastri finished second, 4.6 seconds behind, with McLaren team mate Lando Norris, Verstappen's closest championship rival, third.

Norris passed Verstappen at turn three on the fifth of 23 laps but then lost out to both drivers at turn four.

“That was spicy, wasn't it,” said Verstappen over the team radio after taking the chequered flag for his third sprint win out of three this season.

George Russell was fourth for Mercedes and Carlos Sainz fifth for Ferrari. Their respective team mates Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were sixth and seventh with Red Bull's Sergio Perez eighth.

The top eight finishers in the 100km sprint score points, with the winner taking eight.

Qualifying for Sunday's main grand prix follows later on Saturday.

READ MORE

Verstappen fastest in Austria practice despite sensor glitch

Championship leader Max Verstappen lapped the Red Bull Ring with a fastest time of one minute 05.685 seconds ahead of McLaren's Oscar Piastri
Motoring
1 day ago

Verstappen confirms he will stick with Red Bull in 2025

Mercedes have been making overtures to the Dutch 26-year-old despite that he has a contract with Red Bull until the end of 2028
Motoring
2 days ago

Aston Martin F1 confirm Lance Stroll for 2025 and beyond

Aston Martin have already confirmed 42-year old Fernando Alonso for the next two seasons
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Audi goes back to black with smart new Q3 edition Lifestyle
  2. New BMW 5 Series looks odd but is a smooth operator Lifestyle
  3. Verstappen back on pole in Austria after winning sprint Motorsport
  4. Toyota to launch first EV with advanced self-driving in China news
  5. Bagnaia keeps Martin at bay to win Dutch GP sprint Motorsport

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...