Bagnaia wins Dutch GP ahead of championship rival Martin

Twice MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati led from the start to the chequered flag to win the Dutch Motorcycle Grand Prix and complete a weekend double, while championship leader Jorge Martin came second on Sunday.
Having dominated the practice and qualifying sessions at TT Assen, reigning MotoGP champion Bagnaia looked comfortable from the get-go despite Martin's best efforts.
Martin had been handed a three-place grid penalty for impeding Raul Fernandez in qualifying and started fifth instead of second. Enea Bastianini finished third to complete an all-Ducati podium.
South Africa's Brad Binder finished seventh.
