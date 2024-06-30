Motorsport

Bagnaia wins Dutch GP ahead of championship rival Martin

30 June 2024 - 16:03 By Reuters
Twice MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati led from the start to the chequered flag to win the Dutch Motorcycle Grand Prix and complete a weekend double.
Image: Supplied

Twice MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati led from the start to the chequered flag to win the Dutch Motorcycle Grand Prix and complete a weekend double, while championship leader Jorge Martin came second on Sunday.

Having dominated the practice and qualifying sessions at TT Assen, reigning MotoGP champion Bagnaia looked comfortable from the get-go despite Martin's best efforts.

Martin had been handed a three-place grid penalty for impeding Raul Fernandez in qualifying and started fifth instead of second. Enea Bastianini finished third to complete an all-Ducati podium.

South Africa's Brad Binder finished seventh.

