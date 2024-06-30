Motorsport

Rovanpera wins in Poland after late call-up

30 June 2024 - 16:08 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Rovanpera finished 28.3 seconds clear of Welsh team mate Elfyn Evans.
Rovanpera finished 28.3 seconds clear of Welsh team mate Elfyn Evans.
Image: Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images

Double world champion Kalle Rovanpera won Rally Poland for Toyota on Sunday in a remarkable turnaround after being called up as a late stand-in for Sebastien Ogier with little time to prepare.

The Finn, who got the call on Tuesday night after Ogier was involved in a head-on car accident during the rally reconnaissance, finished 28.3 seconds clear of Welsh team mate Elfyn Evans.

“It's (been) quite an amazing week,” said Rovanpera, who is doing only limited events this season, of his 13th career victory.

“Not so normal ... I think the best thing is we came here and it was not a bad idea to come. We helped the team a lot and took a lot of points for the teams championship so we didn't waste our time.”

M-Sport Ford's Adrien Fourmaux finished third.

World championship leader Thierry Neuville was fourth for Hyundai.

Neuville has 136 points to Evans' 121 and Hyundai's Ott Tanak on 115. Hyundai lead the manufacturers' standings with 311 points to Toyota's 301.

READ MORE

Bagnaia wins Dutch GP ahead of championship rival Martin

Twice MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati led from the start to the chequered flag to win the Dutch Motorcycle Grand Prix and complete a ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

Verstappen back on pole in Austria after winning sprint

Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen followed up a sprint win on Saturday by putting his car back on pole position for Sunday's Austrian ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Extreme H launched as new off-road racing series for hydrogen-powered cars

Carlos Sainz Snr teams up with Catie Munnings in Red Bull-sponsored car
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Russell wins Austrian GP after Verstappen and Norris collide Motorsport
  2. Audi goes back to black with smart new Q3 edition Lifestyle
  3. Rovanpera wins in Poland after late call-up Motorsport
  4. New BMW 5 Series looks odd but is a smooth operator Lifestyle
  5. Bagnaia wins Dutch GP ahead of championship rival Martin Motorsport

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...