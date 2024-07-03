Motorsport

Gardner to stand in for Yamaha’s injured Rins in Germany

03 July 2024 - 12:22 By Reuters
Remy Gardner has been riding for Yamaha's World Superbike team since his 2022 season in MotoGP.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Australian Remy Gardner, 26-year-old son of 1987 world champion Wayne, will race in Germany this weekend as a stand-in for injured Spaniard Alex Rins at Yamaha, the MotoGP team said on Wednesday.

Rins had surgery on his right wrist and ankle on Monday after crashing at the start of the Dutch TT at Assen last Sunday and will be absent until the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on August 4.

Gardner, the 2021 Moto2 champion, will join Frenchman Fabio Quartararo in the factory team lineup for the race at the twisty Sachsenring.

The Australian has been riding for Yamaha's World Superbike team since his 2022 season in MotoGP.

"I'm excited about the challenge. I will use it as a great experience to learn. It's a new bike, and coming back to MotoGP for one race is always a nice experience, so I'm looking forward to enjoying this weekend."

