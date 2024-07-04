U-turning Lando Norris says there is no need for Verstappen to apologise

McLaren's Lando Norris said there was no need for Red Bull rival Max Verstappen to apologise for their Austrian Grand Prix collision — in contrast to his earlier stance.

The Briton told reporters on Thursday ahead of his home grand prix that he had spoken with the triple world champion on Monday and Wednesday, but would not disclose details of the conversation.

Verstappen was handed a 10-second penalty and two penalty points for causing the collision while defending his lead against Norris.

The Briton said afterwards he would lose respect if Verstappen did not apologise but groaned, to laughter, when asked at a press conference on Thursday if the champion had done so.

“Honestly, I don't think he needed to apologise,” replied the 24-year-old. “I think some of the things I said in the pen after the race were just more because I was frustrated at the time. A lot of adrenaline, a lot of emotions and I probably said some things I didn't necessarily believe in. Especially later on in the week.

“He doesn't need to, and I don't expect an apology from him. I don't think he should apologise.”

Verstappen and Norris had lined up together on the front row and Norris was trying to find a way past on lap 64 at the Red Bull Ring when contact was made.

The McLaren driver retired with a puncture and damaged car while Verstappen finished fifth with Mercedes' George Russell gifted the win.

Norris said it was “a pretty pathetic incident”.

“We've spoken about it, we've talked about it and we're both happy to go racing again,” he added.

Norris is Verstappen's closest rival in the standings, albeit 81 points adrift, and the two finished first and second in five of the six races immediately before Austria.

The Briton doubted Verstappen was going to change, and nor was he.

“Max has a very different way of racing compared to others and that is one of the reasons he is a world champion. It is clear how he races. It is tough. On the limit,” said Norris.

“Yes, I complained and said certain things on the radio and stuff like that, like any driver would. But at the same time I came away from it thinking it was good racing. It was tough and at times maybe a bit too far but it was good, it's what people want to see.

“We don't want to take away the fact of just racing and going wheel to wheel ... I probably over-reacted in some way, but it's still like a new thing for me (fighting for wins).”

Norris said last Sunday that the collision would have knock-on effects, given the amount of damage to the car, but he reversed away from that comment as well.

“Everything's OK,” he said. “We have some spare floors that were already damaged, which we've been able to repair. The team's done an amazing job to get things ready.”