Motorsport

Anything's possible, says Hamilton on Gresini MotoGP interest

05 July 2024 - 09:40 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Reports in Italian and British media have suggested Hamilton, who in 2019 took part in a sponsor-organised swap of machines for a day with MotoGP great Valentino Rossi, is looking to invest.
Reports in Italian and British media have suggested Hamilton, who in 2019 took part in a sponsor-organised swap of machines for a day with MotoGP great Valentino Rossi, is looking to invest.
Image: Bryn Lennon / Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton said anything was possible in response to speculation linking the seven-time Formula One world champion and keen motorcycle rider to a purchase of Italy's Gresini MotoGP team.

Formula One and MotoGP are set for common ownership after US-based Liberty Media, who hold F1's commercial rights, announced a takeover of MotoGP's parent company Dorna last April.

Reports in Italian and British media have suggested Hamilton, who in 2019 took part in a sponsor-organised swap of machines for a day with MotoGP great Valentino Rossi, is looking to invest.

“I've always loved MotoGP. I'm interested in the potential growth of the sport, but I haven't looked that far into it just yet,” Hamilton said at the British Grand Prix when asked specifically if he was interested in buying Gresini.

“But anything's possible. I'm definitely interested in, as I said before, about equity and already with the [Denver] Broncos, it was already a first step in team ownership.

“Over the next five to 10 years there'll be hopefully more. We'll see where.”

Hamilton joined the ownership of the National Football League's Denver Broncos in August 2022.

The Briton said that same year he wanted to get more involved in sports teams to boost black ownership and black equity in sport.

Also in 2022 he was involved in a failed bid for Premier League side Chelsea.

Gresini use Ducati bikes and are run by Nadia Padovani, the widow of founder Fausto Gresini who died in 2021 and whose Faenza-based team entered MotoGP in 2002.

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez is racing for them this season.

MORE:

'I don't want to ruin friendship with Norris,' says Verstappen

Max Verstappen said his friendship with Lando Norris was a priority after clearing the air with the McLaren driver before Sunday's British Grand Prix.
Motoring
5 hours ago

Bearman to replace Hulkenberg at Haas from 2025

British teenager Oliver Bearman will race for Haas next season after signing a multiyear deal, the US-owned Formula One team announced on Thursday ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Gloves off as Norris and Verstappen ready for Silverstone showdown

The gloves are off for the next round of Formula One's big fight between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen at Silverstone this weekend.
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. How to protect yourself from road spiking Features
  2. SAIC Motor seeks European Commission hearing on EV tariffs news
  3. Anything's possible, says Hamilton on Gresini MotoGP interest Motorsport
  4. German environmental authorities approve Tesla site expansion news
  5. Ocon expects news soon on F1 future, not dependent on Sainz Motorsport

Latest Videos

From conscientiously to divulging state secrets: Funny moments at swearing-in ...
Gwarube vows to eliminate pit toilets and overhaul the basic education system