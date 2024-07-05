Motorsport

'I don't want to ruin friendship with Norris,' says Verstappen

05 July 2024 - 09:06 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Verstappen told reporters at Silverstone on Thursday that he and Norris talked regularly, remained great friends and that was all that mattered.
Verstappen told reporters at Silverstone on Thursday that he and Norris talked regularly, remained great friends and that was all that mattered.
Image: Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen said his friendship with Lando Norris was a priority after clearing the air with the McLaren driver before Sunday's British Grand Prix.

Red Bull's triple world champion and his closest championship rival collided while fighting for the lead at the previous race in Austria, with the clash turning into a major talking point.

The headlines were fuelled by Norris and McLaren team boss Andrea Stella questioning the champion's driving and talking about lost respect.

Verstappen told reporters at Silverstone on Thursday he and Norris talked regularly, remained great friends and that was all that mattered.

“I get on really well with Lando,” he said. “We are fighting naturally for wins this year and I don't want that to ruin the friendship off track as well, because that's not what it deserves.”

Verstappen said he had suggested they take time to cool off after the race and had spoken on Monday, coming to the conclusion they both enjoyed the battle.

“We like to race hard. We've done this for many years, not only in Formula One, even online racing where we have a lot of fun together, and these things have to carry on because that's what we like to do and I think it's great for Formula One as well,” said the Dutch driver.

“I know Lando's a great guy. He's a really nice person who loves Formula One.

“He loves racing and he's just very passionate about it ... he's fighting for a second potential win, I'm fighting for my 62nd win.

“Naturally your emotions are a bit different. I know that from myself when I was fighting for these first wins in F1. But that's fine.”

Verstappen has won seven of 11 races this season and has an 81-point lead over Norris, who took his first F1 victory in Miami.

Asked whether he expected a backlash from the British crowd at Silverstone, Verstappen replied: “For us everything is cleared and that's the most important.

“So long as I'm OK with Lando, that's the only thing I'm concerned about.”

Norris said earlier there was no need for Verstappen to apologise.

MORE:

U-turning Lando Norris says there is no need for Verstappen to apologise

McLaren's Lando Norris said there was no need for Red Bull rival Max Verstappen to apologise for their Austrian Grand Prix collision - in contrast to ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

Bearman to replace Hulkenberg at Haas from 2025

British teenager Oliver Bearman will race for Haas next season after signing a multiyear deal, the US-owned Formula One team announced on Thursday ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Formula E has eyes on Sauber's Zhou Guanyu

Formula E would love to have Zhou Guanyu in the all-electric championship if the Chinese driver loses his seat in Formula One at the end of the ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. How to protect yourself from road spiking Features
  2. SAIC Motor seeks European Commission hearing on EV tariffs news
  3. Anything's possible, says Hamilton on Gresini MotoGP interest Motorsport
  4. German environmental authorities approve Tesla site expansion news
  5. Ocon expects news soon on F1 future, not dependent on Sainz Motorsport

Latest Videos

From conscientiously to divulging state secrets: Funny moments at swearing-in ...
Gwarube vows to eliminate pit toilets and overhaul the basic education system